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Rye Beach free parking spots restored as NH overrules town leaders

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
Published July 2, 2026 at 2:17 PM EDT
Parking is returning to normal in Rye along the beach on Route 1A (Ocean Boulevard) as the New Hampshire Department of Transportation removed the town's recently placed no parking signs ahead of the July 4, 2026 holiday weekend.
Deb Cram / Seacoastonline
/
Granite State News Collaborative
Parking is returning to normal in Rye along the beach on Route 1A (Ocean Boulevard) as the New Hampshire Department of Transportation removed the town's recently placed no parking signs ahead of the July 4, 2026 holiday weekend.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation has "restored the majority of parking along NH Route 1A in Rye, with the exception of six spots as requested by local law enforcement."

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation removed nearly all of the controversial and recently installed no-parking signs along Route 1A early July 2. The state's action overrules the town's Select Board and restores most of the free public beach parking spots after community pushback.

“After carefully considering safety, public access, and community impacts, NHDOT has restored the majority of parking along NH Route 1A in Rye, with the exception of six spots as requested by local law enforcement,” NHDOT spokesperson Jennifer Lane wrote in an email.

Ninety free public beach spaces along Ocean Boulevard were effectively removed following a Select Board vote in May to amend the town’s parking ordinance. McClure, a Portsmouth firm hired by the town to study the potential future implementation of a beachside pay-to-park system in Rye, recommended the spots be removed over intersection sight distance safety concerns.

Route 1A (Ocean Boulevard) is a state road. Officials did not immediately respond to questions about whether Rye overstepped its authority in placing the no parking signs that have now been removed.

Read more of this story at Seacoastonline.

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