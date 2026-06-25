© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your sustaining gift today helps NHPR unlock $150,000!

Rye to revisit removal of free beach parking spaces after backlash

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
Published June 25, 2026 at 12:39 PM EDT
No parking sign on Ocean Boulevard in Rye, New Hampshire, on June 3, 2026.
1 of 3  — No parking sign Rye 20260603 Tuohy.JPG
No parking sign on Ocean Boulevard in Rye, New Hampshire, on June 3, 2026.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
No parking signs on Myrica Avenue at Ocean Boulevard in Rye, New Hampshire, on June 3, 2026.
2 of 3  — np parking Myrica ave at Route 1A NHPR tuohy 20260603.JPG
No parking signs on Myrica Avenue at Ocean Boulevard in Rye, New Hampshire, on June 3, 2026.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Parking tickets on cars illegally parked along Ocean Boulevard in Rye, New Hampshire.
3 of 3  — parking ticket Rye Rt1a NHPR tuohy.JPG
Parking tickets on cars illegally parked along Ocean Boulevard in Rye, New Hampshire.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Facing outcry from residents, the town Select Board has agreed to revisit its decision to eliminate 90 free public beach parking spaces along Ocean Boulevard.

The latest

McClure, a Portsmouth firm, was contracted by the town to study the possible implementation of a beachside pay-to-park system in Rye. In its ongoing review, McClure found unsafe intersection sight distances along the beach road, the impetus for the company’s recommendation for dozens of free parking spaces to be rescinded.

Residents have continued to criticize the Select Board’s vote to remove the spaces, leading the body to vote Monday, June 22 to reevaluate the matter. Howard Kalet, the board’s vice chairperson, and member Scott McQuade will lead a working group with residents addressing concerns and further studying the town’s beach parking supply.

“We’ll revisit. I think perhaps we ought to take it to a smaller group so we can draft this out to determine what we want that revisiting to look like,” said Rob Wright, chairperson of the Select Board.

Read more of this story at Seacoastonline.

More New Hampshire News

Top stories of the day, every day - subscribe today!

* indicates required
Tags
NH News Rye
Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
See stories by Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.