Rye to revisit removal of free beach parking spaces after backlash

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Facing outcry from residents, the town Select Board has agreed to revisit its decision to eliminate 90 free public beach parking spaces along Ocean Boulevard.

McClure, a Portsmouth firm, was contracted by the town to study the possible implementation of a beachside pay-to-park system in Rye. In its ongoing review, McClure found unsafe intersection sight distances along the beach road, the impetus for the company’s recommendation for dozens of free parking spaces to be rescinded.

Residents have continued to criticize the Select Board’s vote to remove the spaces, leading the body to vote Monday, June 22 to reevaluate the matter. Howard Kalet, the board’s vice chairperson, and member Scott McQuade will lead a working group with residents addressing concerns and further studying the town’s beach parking supply.

“We’ll revisit. I think perhaps we ought to take it to a smaller group so we can draft this out to determine what we want that revisiting to look like,” said Rob Wright, chairperson of the Select Board.

Read more of this story at Seacoastonline.