$500M shipyard utility project adds massive water tank by old Portsmouth navy prison

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

A $500 million-plus Navy project will target utility upgrades at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and adjacent towns, headlined by the proposed addition of a new 2.5 million-gallon water storage tank near the former Portsmouth Naval Prison.

The federally funded project, in partnership with the Kittery Water District and Central Maine Power, falls under the Navy’s Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program, similar to the ongoing multi-billion dollar Dry Dock 1 expansion at the 226-year-old yard.

The entire scope of work will upgrade utility infrastructure at the shipyard and off-base within the towns of Kittery, Eliot and York.

“To maintain our competitive edge, our infrastructure must evolve alongside the advanced technology of our modern submarine fleet,” said Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Commander Capt. Jesse Nice. “These utility upgrades are not just routine maintenance; they are a strategic necessity that fortifies our operational resilience. I am incredibly proud of the collaboration between the Navy and our community and utility partners as we build a safer, more reliable foundation for the future of naval shipyard operations.”

Read more of this story at Seacoastonline.