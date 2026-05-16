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UNH, Keene and Plymouth State tuition increase proposed

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
Published May 16, 2026 at 5:46 AM EDT
The board of trustees for the University System of New Hampshire, which includes UNH, Keene State College and Plymouth State University, will finalize the 2026-2027 tuition rates in June. Photos, top left and clockwise, from Samantha Coetzee at UNH, Dan Tuohy at Plymouth State and Keene State, and Annmarie Timmins at UNH.
NHPR
The board of trustees for the University System of New Hampshire, which includes UNH, Keene State College and Plymouth State University, will finalize the 2026-2027 tuition rates in June. Photos, top left and clockwise, from Samantha Coetzee at UNH, Dan Tuohy at Plymouth State and Keene State, and Annmarie Timmins at UNH.

The University System of New Hampshire's board of trustees will finalize the 2026-2027 tuition rates for UNH, Keene State College, and Plymouth State University in June.

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Tuition bills across the University System of New Hampshire are proposed to increase for a second straight academic year following six years of frozen in-state fees.

Undergraduate in-state tuition at the University of New Hampshire, the largest of the system’s public institutions, would jump to $16,304 for the 2026-2027 academic year, if the new rates are approved, an increase of about 2.5%. Out-of-state undergraduates would pay $37,996 for the year, also about a 2.5% increase.

The university system’s board of trustees will finalize the 2026-2027 tuition rates in June.

Granite Staters attending UNH presently pay $15,908 per year for in-state tuition, compared to $37,070 for out-of-state students.

Read more of t his story at Seacoast Online.

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Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
See stories by Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald

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