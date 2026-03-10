Your Weekend in NH: Pond Skims, Bug Night & Friday the 13th
Whether you’re doing the Shamrock Shuffle in Lebanon or taste-testing lagers in Littleton, there’s plenty of fun to be had across the Granite State this weekend.
Lakes Region
- Beginner Tai Chi from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 13, at Laconia Rotary Hall. Led by Sachem Health, this 4-week course will focus on a different area of tai chi each week. No sign-up is required. More details. (Free)
- Barnyard Adventures: Indoor Petting Zoo on Saturday, March 14 at the Gilford Youth Center. Guests must sign up for a time slot for this interactive, indoor petting zoo featuring animals from Carriage Shack Farm in Londonderry. More details. (Tickets are $10)
Merrimack Valley
- Friday the 13th Double Feature begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 13 at Red River Theatre in Concord. Attendees can enjoy the first and second films in the classic horror franchise. More details. (Member tickets are $12, general admission is $15)
- Cabin Fever Family Game Day from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, at Graylag Nature Preserve in Pittsfield. This all-ages afternoon is meant to provide a space for community members to connect and try out nature-themed board games at the Preserve. More details. (Free)
Monadnock Region
- Irish Storytelling from the Big Chair with Diana Griffin begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey. This event is intended for both adults and children. More details. (Free)
North Country
- Ammonoosuc Festival of Lagers from Saturday, March 14 to Sunday, March 15, at Schilling Beer Co. in Littleton. This two-day, non-ticketed festival will feature “16 lager-focused breweries from around the world” at Schilling’s indoor-outdoor campus. More details. (Free)
Seacoast
- Frightful Friday the 13th begins at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, March 13, at the Somersworth Public Library. Kids can make their own “creepy ragdoll” with provided materials. More details. (Free)
- Science Cafe with Global Entomology Coalition from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, at Auspicious Brew in Dover. Dubbed ‘bug night’ at this woman-owned kombucha brewery, this month’s installment of the series will spotlight arachnids. More details. (Free)
Southern Tier
- Battle of the Badges Hockey Championship doors open at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 15, at the SNHU Arena in Manchester. This annual fundraiser, benefiting Dartmouth Health Children’s and CHaD, features teams of NH firefighters, police officers, and first responders. There will also be a ‘Kids Zone’ at the arena with activities for children. More details. (Tickets are $16 online, $20 at the door. Children under 10 are free, but must register)
Upper Valley
- Whaleback Mountain Pond Skim & Party begins at 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 15, in Enfield. Participants will attempt to ski or snowboard across a temporary man-made pond at the base of the ski area in this fast-paced competition. There will be live music from Brooks Hubbard from noon to 3 p.m. More details. (Free)
- The 25th Annual Shamrock Shuffle begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, at Colburn Park in Lebanon. Options for runners and walkers include a 1 mile fun run or a 5k race. More details. (Registration fees vary)