Voters reelect incumbent mayors across New Hampshire in municipal elections

Incumbent city leaders had a good night Tuesday, as New Hampshire voters headed to the polls in municipal elections.

In Manchester, Mayor Jay Ruais held off challenger Jessica Spillers, receiving 59% of the vote.

Sitting mayors also held their seats in cities across the state, including in Concord with Mayor Byron Champlin, Keene with Mayor Jay Kahn, Claremont with Mayor Dale Girard, Somersworth with Mayor Matt Gerding, and Portsmouth with Mayor Deaglan McEachern. Berlin Mayor Robert Cone won running unopposed.

Several cities will see new leaders after Tuesday’s results.

In Laconia, Republican State Rep. Mike Bordes won a narrow race for mayor against Bruce Cheney, the city’s former police chief.

Democratic State Rep. Chuck Grassie was elected mayor in Rochester. And Dennis Shanahan won the mayor’s race in Dover.

There were a handful of upsets, as well. In Manchester, former chairman of the city’s Board of Aldermen, Joe Kelly Levasseur , was defeated in his race to win re-election to an at-large seat on the board.

Dan Tuohy / NHPR Supporters of Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais gather outside the city's Ward 1 polling location, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

Mixed results on 'social districts'

Several cities also voted Tuesday on whether to authorize “ social districts ,” where adults can purchase and consume alcohol in outdoor municipal spaces. A new state law allows communities to adopt a provision allowing those districts.

Concord and Laconia residents voted to allow social districts to operate in their cities. But the measure failed in Nashua, Keene and Portsmouth.

Concord voter Jim Knee said he voted to support the concept, which he'd only just heard of.

"I learned what a social district was, and I did look up all the candidates and I'm comfortable we've got a lot of good ones,” he said.

Keno gaming operations were rejected by voters in Concord, Portsmouth, and Keene.

Dan Tuohy / NHPR Voters fill out ballots in Manchester's Ward 1, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

New voter registration requirements

Tuesday’s was also the first municipal election where New Hampshire voters hoping to register at the polls were required to provide paperwork proving they are U.S. citizens — including a birth certificate, passport or naturalization papers — as well as the proof of residency requirements.

Aaron Losier, the moderator in Manchester's Ward 1, said relatively few voters were affected by the change, and those voters were patient.

"Everyone's been very understanding,” he said. “Everyone is able to get the documents they need and we've been able to assist them. We've been lucky."

The national immigration crackdown was top of mind for voters Yader and Carol Sampson in Manchester. Yader said he was a freedom fighter in Nicaragua, and Carol marched against authoritarian president Daniel Ortega. Yader says he turned out to elect local leaders who will support democracy.

“We cannot live in anything else than freedom,” he said.

