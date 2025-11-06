State secures additional funding to feed women and children in need of assistance

With the ongoing government shutdown the federal food assistance for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) was at risk of running out of funds. But the New Hampshire health department announced Thursday it received additional funding to extend supplement nutrition benefits for WIC recipients till at least the end of this month.

The funds will help some 13,000 women and children in the state access formula, food and other necessities. WIC services also include nutrition education and breastfeeding support.

“I’m pleased we were able to secure critical WIC funding through the end of the month to help moms and children in our state access food, formula, and other important needs,” Gov. Kelly Ayotte said in a press release.

Kerry Norton is the executive director of Hope on Haven Hill, a program on the Seacoast that provides help for women with substance use disorders. Norton said most of their clients who are mothers use WIC and are concerned about losing benefits.

“Some of the big and scary things for me are making sure that if people are able to get their formula that they’re not watering down formula ,” Norton said. She said it's critical that babies receive "the correct amount of what they need for nutrition, for brain development, for all of those things.”

Norton said a bright point is that they’ve been working with food pantries and other organizations on the Seacoast to make sure they have food and supplies for infants and children. She said they’ve been able to secure infant formula for about a month.

“They’re stepping up to make sure that people are fed, babies have formula and folks have the things that they need,” Norton said.

Norton said the focus on fundraising does take the organization’s energy away from its primary goals of supporting people in recovery and providing outpatient services. But she said providing much-needed food is critical, and that any parent in the state is welcome to come to the organization to get the supplies they need for their children.

Norton said even if parents live outside the Seacoast area they can reach out to Hope on Haven Hill if they need help finding food assistance. She said it’s important that parents don’t water down formula, and that babies get all their nutritional needs met.

