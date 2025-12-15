Community ski area in Franklin seeks funding to make skiing free for all

This story was originally produced by the Concord Monitor. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Like so many others, Tim Morrill learned the basics of skiing at the Veterans Memorial Recreation Area in Franklin when he was young.

The lifelong Franklin resident credits his trips to the beginner-level hill to his involvement in the skiing industry.

“It was a huge part of my life, and I think it made me who I am,” he said.

Morrill, as president of the nonprofit Franklin Outing Club that operates the recreation area, is seeking donations to offer free weekend skiing throughout the winter.

Over the last seven years, The Vets ski hill, offered community free weekend ski days thanks to community contributions that allowed anyone, especially young kids, to learn the sport without the financial burden. This year, that goal goes further.

In past years, donors could sponsor a single day to pay for ski rentals, lift tickets and other costs. This year, Morrill said it is launching a sponsorship program that will pool $20,000 from donors to pay for every weekend in operation. The last day to contribute is Monday, Dec. 15.

“It’s crucial to the ski industry to have small places that people are able to bring their families to afford,” Morrill said. “I think we’re very crucial to the ski industry, being able to get younger people on skis and boards, get them addicted to the sport, so they then can go on to the bigger areas.”

The Outing Club launched a separate capital campaign to raise money for the upcoming ski season, hoping to finance a new ski carpet conveyor lift. The goal is to raise $170,000 to fund the lift and update its snowmaking equipment.

Last season, thanks to a lot of natural snow and the team’s meager snowmaking system, ski area was open for 24 days and gave out just under 2,000 free ski passes, Morrill said. The hill, with about 220 vertical feet, is one of the smallest in the state. For the last three years, it offered ski lessons to people of all ages.

Morrill said community partners, businesses and families that support The Vets have been able to make skiing accessible for thousands of people over the years who otherwise might not be able to enjoy the classic New England sport.

“We’re pretty proud that we’re able to make this happen,” he said.

The Vets will open its ski season on Saturday, Jan. 3, and will be open on Thursday nights, Saturdays and Sundays. To donate to the capital campaign, visit this page . To sponsor community free ski weekends, visit this page for more details.