Franconia Police ask for public's help after mailbox defaced with slur, swastika

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Olivia Richardson
Published December 7, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST
Downtown Franconia, NH, looking toward Mount Lafayette, on March 1, 2023. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR.org
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Downtown Franconia, looking toward Mount Lafayette, in March 2023.

Franconia Police and the New Hampshire Attorney General's Civil Rights Unit say they are investigating after a residential mailbox was defaced with homophobic slur and a swastika.

The department posted a notice about the vandalism on Facebook on Nov. 28, asking people to come forward with leads about who's responsible.

Police Chief Martin A. Cashin said the investigation is still ongoing.

“It’s an unfortunate thing that took place in our community; it's not what we’re known for,” Cashin said Thursday. “We’re a welcoming, inviting community and it’s something we’re not proud of.”

Cashin said he couldn't share many details about the ongoing investigation, but police are offering a cash reward for credible information related to the incident.

“We’re hoping to get to the bottom of it, and hold those accountable, and get it resolved, and have it be done,” Cashin said.

Cashin is hoping anyone who was involved will turn themselves in.

A spokesperson for the attorney general's office said the agency's civil rights unit is also "aware of this incident" and working to investigate.
