NH passes sweeping zoning reform bills, but some say housing funding is lacking

As they consider laws to encourage more housing this year, New Hampshire lawmakers have so far been more interested in the stick than the carrot.

The Legislature has pushed forward a number of bills intended to overhaul zoning procedures that housing advocates say impede badly needed development. Some bills, such as ones to help expand accessory dwelling units and allow for “mixed-use” developments in commercial zones, represent the biggest state-driven changes to zoning laws in years.

But lawmakers are less focused on another policy tool: financial incentives. In its version of the budget, the New Hampshire House has stripped out funding for a program designed to encourage cities and towns to voluntarily change their zoning codes to be more housing friendly.

Now, pro-housing groups are pushing the state Senate to restore at least some of that funding, arguing the zoning changes are only one piece of the puzzle. And the New Hampshire Municipal Association — which broadly opposes any bills that would override local zoning codes — argues financial incentives for towns should be the state’s sole approach.

The Senate Finance Committee has an opportunity this month to dramatically reverse some of the House’s cuts. The Senate has already passed independent bills that together include $90 million of spending on housing — all of which could be added into the budget if desired.

But the Senate is also grappling with projections suggesting lower-than-ideal business tax revenues, suggesting that it can restore some, but not all, of the House’s budget cuts in April. In total, the House cut $643 million from Gov. Kelly Ayotte’s budget; revenue projections from the Senate Ways and Means Committee suggest the body could restore only about half of that spending.

An absence of funding

Nick Taylor, director of Housing Action New Hampshire, an advocacy group, notes the House-passed budget contains no new money going toward affordable housing development.

The House defunded the Housing Champion Program, which provides special grants to towns and cities that change their zoning codes to meet certain standards deemed friendlier to housing development. Under the program, towns that do so can receive state assistance for infrastructure funding and per-unit production grants.

Eighteen towns qualified in 2024, according to the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs: Boscawen, Concord, Derry, Dover, Enfield, Farmington, Hinsdale, Hooksett, Jaffrey, Keene, Lebanon, Manchester, Nashua, Newport, Portsmouth, Rochester, Salem, and Somersworth.

Ayotte’s budget did not continue funding the program, which first passed in 2023. Instead, it extended the lapse date for the $5 million appropriated in 2023, allowing more time for the existing money to be distributed. But the House’s budget would end the program and redirect the unspent money.

House lawmakers also rejected proposals by Housing Action NH and others to increase the amount of funding going to the state’s affordable housing program — which helps to finance affordable housing projects — from $5 million per year to $10 million, and to double a tax credit program that funds the state’s Community Development Finance Authority from $5 million a year to $10 million.

For lawmakers to focus only on zoning and not financing is a mistake, Taylor says.

“Relaxing the regulatory piece is a big deal when it comes to allowing for more attainable market-rate options like (accessory dwelling units), like mixed-use development, (and) manufactured housing. But when you really get to the deeply affordable levels, you need the financing piece there too. And that is in danger of being left out of the equation this session.”

Brodie Deshaies, legislative advocate for the New Hampshire Municipal Association, agrees that more funding should be devoted to allow municipalities to craft pro-housing zoning codes that work for their residents.

But the Municipal Association deviates from pro-housing groups by strongly opposing any state-passed laws to force cities and towns to change zoning.

“It seems zoning mandates are a priority, and that has no guarantee of more affordable housing, more workforce housing, even more housing in general,” he said in an interview. “Just because you’ve mandated that a municipality can’t have a specific zoning ordinance . . . what is a (landowner’s) incentive to build or to work with a developer to build?”

He added: “In the current Legislature, we’re seeing no collaborative process, no willingness to work with municipalities,” he said. “Instead, it seems very (strongly) working against municipalities.”

Deshaies also predicted that though concern over the state’s housing crisis dominates New Hampshire polls, many residents will not like the zoning laws when they apply to their own towns.

“I think a lot of residents and municipalities are going to look and say, ‘When I thought more housing, I was not thinking this,’” he said.

A focus on regulations

Republican lawmakers who are pro-housing offer a different perspective. To them, the financial incentives championed by Housing Action and the Municipal Association are much less important than the regulatory reforms.

Rep. Joe Alexander, a Goffstown Republican and the chairman of the House Housing Committee, says that he supports the Housing Champion Program and would vote to fund it as a standalone bill. But he said the state can still pass meaningful legislation to boost housing without financial incentives.

Alexander pointed to a pair of bills moving to Ayotte’s desk that he said will have the biggest impact: House Bill 631, which would require municipalities to allow multi-family developments in commercial zones, such as shopping areas; and House Bill 577, which would allow homeowners to build a detached accessory dwelling unit by right and expand the size limitations to do so. Both bills would allow cities to set zoning requirements, such as appearance, for those developments.

Lawmakers are also moving along Senate Bill 188, which would allow homebuilders to use third-party inspectors to approve new homes rather than wait for state inspectors, and House Bill 428, which would prevent towns from making new changes to the state building codes, Alexander noted. SB 188 is moving to a vote on the House floor with a positive recommendation from the Housing Committee, and HB 428 passed the Senate on May 15.

“I’m not necessarily thinking that if we throw money at it, it’s going to solve the problem,” Alexander said. “I actually truly think the free market is going to be able to build affordable homes if we cut the red tape, cut the spending. We’ll build affordable homes when there’s enough supply. The market will adjust.”

