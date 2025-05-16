© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Calls grow for safety barriers on Portsmouth-Kittery bridges in the wake of recent suicides

Granite State News Collaborative | By Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
Published May 16, 2025 at 2:18 PM EDT
Sarah M. Long Bridge between Portsmouth, NH, and Kittery, Maine. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR file photo
The Piscataqua River Bridge on Interstate 95, the Sarah Mildred Long Bridge and the Memorial Bridge, all within a several thousand feet of each other, are jointly owned and managed by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation and the Maine Department of Transportation.

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Calls for suicide barriers on the Piscataqua River Bridge and the Sarah Mildred Long Bridge are growing stronger in the wake of three deaths in less than two weeks.

Suicide prevention signage, with the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline was installed this week on the bridges connecting Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Kittery, Maine. The message: “There is Hope. You Matter.”

Mental health leaders and locals are now pushing for a stronger deterrent for anyone in crisis on the bridges.

“The main focus at this point going forward should really be (about) prevention and preventative measures,” said Carin Romero, a licensed clinical social worker at Seacoast Mental Health Center in Portsmouth. “I think the more immediate (decision) to put the signage up there is a positive step forward and will make a difference. I think the more future-oriented push moving forward should be advocating for and finding the funding for the physical barriers. Statistically if you look across the country, some of these other cities that have put up netting, like (on) the Golden Gate Bridge, saw a pretty significant decline in the number of people attempting (to die by suicide).”

If you need support

Help is available. You can contact the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Help is also available at 988lifeline.org. Support is also available through the New Hampshire Rapid Response Access Point. Call or text them at 833-710-6477, or chat online at www.nh988.com

Continue reading the full story from Seacoastonline.

These articles are being shared by partners in the Granite State News Collaborative. For more information, visit collaborativenh.org.
Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
