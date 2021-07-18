-
New Sarah Long Bridge Closed to TrafficThe new Sarah Long Bridge connecting Portsmouth and Kittery, Maine, is closed to traffic, just a month after it opened.Crews will be working at high…
-
After more than six months of delays, the new Sarah Mildred Long Bridge connecting Portsmouth and Kittery is scheduled to open this Friday.The $160…
-
Work to Replace Sarah Mildred Long Bridge ContinuesTransportation officials say work to replace the Sarah Mildred Long Bridge connecting New Hampshire and Maine is on schedule despite the cold weather.The…
-
Sarah Long Bridge Center Span to be Removed Next WeekThe center span of the now-closed Sarah Mildred Long Bridge in Portsmouth will be removed next week — depending on the weather.The Portsmouth Herald…
-
Marine traffic will be prohibited in the Piscataqua River's navigable channel for one week next month as crews remove the center span of the now-closed…
-
It’s official; the Sarah Mildred Long Bridge that connects Portsmouth, New Hampshire to Kittery, Maine is now permanently closed to motorists. The closure…
-
New Hampshire Department of Transportation officials say the Sarah Mildred Long Bridge remains closed to traffic following a malfunction, and it's…
-
The state begins several bridge repair projects this week. They include work on the Route 13 bridge over the Piscataquog River in New Boston, and a bridge…
-
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation is beginning an inspection of the Sarah Mildred Long Bridge that connects Portsmouth and Kittery, Maine.The…
-
The National Transportation Safety Board has released a report including details about a 2013 collision between a 473 foot cargo tanker docked in…