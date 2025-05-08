Portsmouth approves co-living: Will it help ease housing crisis?

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

The Portsmouth City Council voted unanimously to pass a zoning ordinance that will allow co-living housing in parts of Portsmouth as a way to help address the city’s affordable housing crisis.

The council on Monday first voted to pass a second reading of the ordinance, then suspended the rules and immediately voted to approve the third and final reading, too.

Co-living housing is aimed at providing “additional affordable and innovative living options within the city, and to allow the adaptive reuse of some existing buildings,” according to the new zoning.

Co-living is defined under the new zoning as “a use that combines private resident co-living units used primarily for living and sleeping with shared resident co-living common areas that provide common areas for residents' other daily needs.”

Continue reading this story at SeacoastOnline.