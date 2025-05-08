© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support essential local news and protect public media with a donation today!

Portsmouth approves co-living: Will it help ease housing crisis?

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jeff McMenemy - Portsmouth Herald
Published May 8, 2025 at 12:40 PM EDT
A proposed development by Mark McNabb on Congress Street in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for the site of proposed co-living.
Courtesy of the City of Portsmouth Planning Department
/
Portsmouth Herald via the Granite State News Collaborative
A proposed development by Mark McNabb on Congress Street in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for the site of proposed co-living.

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

The Portsmouth City Council voted unanimously to pass a zoning ordinance that will allow co-living housing in parts of Portsmouth as a way to help address the city’s affordable housing crisis.

The council on Monday first voted to pass a second reading of the ordinance, then suspended the rules and immediately voted to approve the third and final reading, too.

Co-living housing is aimed at providing “additional affordable and innovative living options within the city, and to allow the adaptive reuse of some existing buildings,” according to the new zoning.

Co-living is defined under the new zoning as “a use that combines private resident co-living units used primarily for living and sleeping with shared resident co-living common areas that provide common areas for residents' other daily needs.”

Continue reading this story at SeacoastOnline.

Top stories of the day, every day - subscribe today!

* indicates required
Tags
NH News Portsmouth
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.