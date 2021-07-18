-
Representatives from mental health organizations in New Hampshire gathered at Nashua City Hall on Monday night to teach the public about suicide…
As schools in New Hampshire prepare for a new law requiring suicide prevention policies, questions about how districts will implement these policies…
A new law requires schools in New Hampshire impliment suicide prevention policies, which include prevention training for school staff. The measure comes…
Police, firefighters, and emergency personnel have specific stressors in their daily jobs that can lead to long-term mental health impacts. We look at how…
New Hampshire lawmakers aren't ready to move forward with a bill to make it easier to take guns away from people in danger of harming themselves or…
Lawmakers in Concord heard hours of testimony on a so-called “red flag” gun control bill Tuesday. The measure would temporarily prohibit firearm…
Lawmakers are considering a bipartisan bill that would require suicide prevention education for all New Hampshire public school staff and students. At a…