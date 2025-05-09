NH News Recap: Federal funding for health programs and university research at risk

The state could lose over $80 million in federal grant money for health programs, and funding for university research is also on the chopping block as the Trump administration continues to make cuts.

Gov. Kelly Ayotte and Republican lawmakers continue to be at odds over the next state budget as they work to resolve a shortfall. We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Amanda Gokee, Boston Globe

Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Senate sets budget revenue targets below Ayotte’s, frustrating governor

In February, Ayotte presented an optimistic portrait of the state's economy and revenue forecasts. In April, the House took a less rosy approach. This week, the Senate recommended a middle ground.

Federal funds were the lifeblood of US scientific discovery. Where will the money come from now?

So far, officials say at least $2 million in research funding has been cut, and an additional $8 million grant has been identified as vulnerable.

Once dissed by DOGE, NH company now partnering with Musk on modernization project

Portsmouth-based Iron Mountain secured a $142 million contact with the U.S. Treasury less than three months after Elon Musk targeted the company’s operations as antiquated.

More New Hampshire headlines:

NH Supreme Court strengthens protections for crime victims’ mental health records

Sununu to join venture capital firm run by former classmate

Proposed cuts to colleges, Medicaid draw crowd to NH State House