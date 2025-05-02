© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support essential local news and protect public media with a donation today!

NH News Recap: The politics of the YDC settlement fund

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published May 2, 2025 at 9:55 AM EDT
The Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester, New Hampshire, formerly known as the Youth Development Center or YDC. Since 2020, roughly 1,300 former child detainees at YDC have come forward with allegations of sexual, physical, and psychological abuse by staff.
Raquel C. Zaldívar
/
New England News Collaborative
The Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester, New Hampshire, formerly known as the Youth Development Center or YDC. Since 2020, roughly 1,300 former child detainees at YDC have come forward with allegations of sexual, physical, and psychological abuse by staff.

Lawmakers are crafting the state’s budget for the next two years, and one area facing a shortfall is the settlement fund for alleged victims of abuse at the state’s Youth Development Center.

How does that settlement process work, and what would happen if lawmakers don’t fund it? We hear from the settlement fund’s administrator, former New Hampshire Supreme Court Chief Justice John Broderick.

We also speak with NHPR’s Annmarie Timmins about some of the politics surrounding the fund during the budget process. She also discusses how a federal judge in Concord temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s restriction on DEI in schools.

We discuss these stories on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Justice John Broderick, YDC settlement fund administrator
  • Annmarie Timmins, NHPR Youth and Education Reporter

Top headlines from around New Hampshire this week:

‘Hanging on a rope’: Victims wait as lawmakers debate the future of the YDC fund.

Nearly 800 people with claims pending before the state’s Youth Development Center settlement fund. With the fund down to about $13 million, lawmakers who enthusiastically established it three years ago appear to be backing away over concerns about how victims’ lawyers are being paid.

New Hampshire federal judge partially blocks Trump administration DEI ban

A New Hampshire federal judge partially blocked a Trump administration directive forbidding diversity, equity and inclusion programming in schools that receive federal funding.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Judge grants preliminary injunction amid ‘constantly shifting ground’ for Dartmouth student

Most charges against protesters arrested at Dartmouth, UNH last spring have been dropped

Facing 30% budget cut, state university leaders say raising tuition is not an option

NH universities remain vigilant amid immigration records changes
Tags
NH News N.H. News Recap
Jackie Harris
Jackie Harris is the Morning Edition Producer at NHPR. She first joined NHPR in 2021 as the Morning Edition Fellow.

See stories by Jackie Harris
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.