NH News Recap: The politics of the YDC settlement fund

Lawmakers are crafting the state’s budget for the next two years, and one area facing a shortfall is the settlement fund for alleged victims of abuse at the state’s Youth Development Center.

How does that settlement process work, and what would happen if lawmakers don’t fund it? We hear from the settlement fund’s administrator, former New Hampshire Supreme Court Chief Justice John Broderick.

We also speak with NHPR’s Annmarie Timmins about some of the politics surrounding the fund during the budget process. She also discusses how a federal judge in Concord temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s restriction on DEI in schools.

We discuss these stories on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Justice John Broderick, YDC settlement fund administrator

Annmarie Timmins, NHPR Youth and Education Reporter

Top headlines from around New Hampshire this week:

‘Hanging on a rope’: Victims wait as lawmakers debate the future of the YDC fund.

Nearly 800 people with claims pending before the state’s Youth Development Center settlement fund. With the fund down to about $13 million, lawmakers who enthusiastically established it three years ago appear to be backing away over concerns about how victims’ lawyers are being paid.

New Hampshire federal judge partially blocks Trump administration DEI ban

A New Hampshire federal judge partially blocked a Trump administration directive forbidding diversity, equity and inclusion programming in schools that receive federal funding.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Judge grants preliminary injunction amid ‘constantly shifting ground’ for Dartmouth student

Most charges against protesters arrested at Dartmouth, UNH last spring have been dropped

Facing 30% budget cut, state university leaders say raising tuition is not an option

NH universities remain vigilant amid immigration records changes