© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support essential local news and protect public media with a donation today!

Judge grants preliminary injunction amid ‘constantly shifting ground’ for Dartmouth student

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Lau Guzmán
Published May 1, 2025 at 3:55 PM EDT
Xiaotian Liu (center) speaks at a press conference with Ron Abramson (left), of Shaheen & Gordon, and Gilles Bissonnette, legal director of the ACLU of New Hampshire. Liu is challenging a Trump administration move to cancel his record of immigration in an online database, on April 22, 2025.
Ethan DeWitt
/
New Hampshire Bulletin
Xiaotian Liu (center) speaks at a press conference with Ron Abramson (left), of Shaheen & Gordon, and Gilles Bissonnette, legal director of the ACLU of New Hampshire. Liu is challenging a Trump administration move to cancel his record of immigration in an online database, on April 22, 2025.

A federal judge in Concord is ordering the government to reinstate a Dartmouth student's legal status in the US. This order follows a couple of extensions of a Temporary Restraining Order as the circumstances surrounding the case moved quickly.

The lawsuit began in early April when Dartmouth student Xiaotian Liu sued the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Liu was among about a thousand international students from around the country who had their status ended without apparent explanation or notice.

In most of these cases, it appears that Homeland Security terminated the status of international students in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System without warning. The system, commonly known as SEVIS, is meant to monitor people who come to the United States for academic purposes.

The government announced they would reinstate the status for these students on Friday, but it’s unclear whether Liu, specifically, would be able to go back to class without this order.

Attorneys from the ACLU and the law firm Shaheen and Gordon celebrated the move. They said it would make sure that Liu can go back to his research while the lawsuit continues.

“These cases are necessary to continue at this time to ensure that international students do in fact have both active legal status and SEVIS records so that they may pursue their studies, work, and participate in school-related activities as needed,” said Gilles Bissonnette from the ACLU.

The order on Tuesday from Judge Samantha Elliot found that Liu could face irreparable harm if his status were not reinstated – including loss of income, ability to do his research and potentially face detention or deportation.

The order acknowledges the rapid changes made by the government since Liu sued, including that DHS changed their reason on why they changed Liu’s status specifically and also changed their broader policy on this database. She also noted the inconsistencies in the government’s argument that Liu shouldn’t be awarded a preliminary injunction.

“This constantly shifting ground has made it difficult to weigh the defendants’ arguments in opposing preliminary relief,” the order reads.

The federal government filed a motion late Tuesday asking the judge to reconsider the injunction.

In a similar case filed in mid-April, various ACLU chapters, including New Hampshire, and the law firm Shaheen and Gordon, have a separate federal, class action lawsuit seeking to reinstate the status of 100 students from the region and Puerto Rico.

It is also unclear whether all of these students have their record back.
Tags
NH News International StudentsDartmouthACLUU.S. District Court
Lau Guzmán
I cover Latino and immigrant communities at NHPR. My goal is to report stories for New Hampshire’s growing population of first and second generation immigrants, particularly folks from Latin America and the Caribbean. I hope to lower barriers to news for Spanish speakers by contributing to our WhatsApp news service,¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? I also hope to keep the community informed with the latest on how to handle changing policy on the subjects they most care about – immigration, education, housing and health.
See stories by Lau Guzmán
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.