‘So fire, so juicy, so tender’: Manchester celebrates 50th anniversary of the chicken tender

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Lau Guzmán
Published April 18, 2025 at 12:37 PM EDT
A chicken tender fan shows off his Manchester pride at a 50th anniversary birthday celebration held at the Puritan backroom on Thursday, April 17, 2025.
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR
A chicken tender fan shows off his Manchester pride at a 50th anniversary birthday celebration held at the Puritan backroom on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

Over a hundred chicken tender enthusiasts gathered in Manchester – the self-proclaimed chicken tender capital of the world – to celebrate the food’s 50th birthday on Thursday.

Nick Lavallee organized the celebration at the Puritan Backroom restaurant, complete with a chicken dance and a lot of chicken tenders and duck sauce. As the “Mayor of Tender Town”, Lavallee explained what makes Manchester's version unique.

“A Manchester style tendie. Not only is it marinated in a blend of pineapple juice and other things, but when it's served fresh and hot, it's like it's more of a crisp than a crunch,” he said. “It's the best. There's nothing quite like a Manchester style tender.”

Nick Lavallee, the Mayor of the Tender Town, welcomes the cast of Jersey Shore and fans of the chicken tender to a celebration at the Puritan Backroom restaurant in Manchester on Thursday, April 17, 2025.
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR
Nick Lavallee, the Mayor of the Tender Town, welcomes the cast of Jersey Shore and fans of the chicken tender to a celebration at the Puritan Backroom restaurant in Manchester on Thursday, Apr. 18, 2025.

Others agree, including Payton Voisine, age 9. She’s a picky eater, but likes the corn flake version with ketchup the best.

Other fan favorites are the coconut tender and the version served with buffalo sauce, but Olivia Durand says the coconut tender is the best. The cast of MTV’s Jersey Shore visited the celebration as part of filming for an upcoming episode, so Durand visited the Backroom in the hopes of getting a photo with cast member Vinny Guadagnino. But she said chicken tenders are also a nice side benefit.

“The Puritan is actually the chicken tender GOAT,” she said. “So fire, so juicy, so tender. And the coconut chicken tenders – top tier.”

A sauce fountain at the 50th anniversary celebration of the chicken tender held at the Puritan Backroom restaurant in Manchester on Thursday, April 17, 2025.
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR
A sauce fountain at the 50th anniversary celebration of the chicken tender held at the Puritan Backroom restaurant in Manchester on Thursday, Apr. 17, 2025.

Chicken tenders are also a tradition for Roger and Louise Gosslin, who visit every week and split a plate of classic tenders with duck sauce. Roger remembers when the backroom was on Elm Street, but says the taste has stayed the same.

“That's why they're great. Because they don't change their recipe.”

After chicken tender day wrapped up, Manchester will prepare for another beloved food festival: the Manchester Taco Tour in early May.
Lau Guzmán
I cover Latino and immigrant communities at NHPR. My goal is to report stories for New Hampshire’s growing population of first and second generation immigrants, particularly folks from Latin America and the Caribbean. I hope to lower barriers to news for Spanish speakers by contributing to our WhatsApp news service,¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? I also hope to keep the community informed with the latest on how to handle changing policy on the subjects they most care about – immigration, education, housing and health.
