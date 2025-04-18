‘So fire, so juicy, so tender’: Manchester celebrates 50th anniversary of the chicken tender

Over a hundred chicken tender enthusiasts gathered in Manchester – the self-proclaimed chicken tender capital of the world – to celebrate the food’s 50th birthday on Thursday.

Nick Lavallee organized the celebration at the Puritan Backroom restaurant, complete with a chicken dance and a lot of chicken tenders and duck sauce. As the “Mayor of Tender Town”, Lavallee explained what makes Manchester's version unique.

“A Manchester style tendie. Not only is it marinated in a blend of pineapple juice and other things, but when it's served fresh and hot, it's like it's more of a crisp than a crunch,” he said. “It's the best. There's nothing quite like a Manchester style tender.”

Lau Guzmán / NHPR Nick Lavallee, the Mayor of the Tender Town, welcomes the cast of Jersey Shore and fans of the chicken tender to a celebration at the Puritan Backroom restaurant in Manchester on Thursday, Apr. 18, 2025.

Others agree, including Payton Voisine, age 9. She’s a picky eater, but likes the corn flake version with ketchup the best.

Other fan favorites are the coconut tender and the version served with buffalo sauce, but Olivia Durand says the coconut tender is the best. The cast of MTV’s Jersey Shore visited the celebration as part of filming for an upcoming episode , so Durand visited the Backroom in the hopes of getting a photo with cast member Vinny Guadagnino. But she said chicken tenders are also a nice side benefit.

“The Puritan is actually the chicken tender GOAT,” she said. “So fire, so juicy, so tender. And the coconut chicken tenders – top tier.”

Lau Guzmán / NHPR A sauce fountain at the 50th anniversary celebration of the chicken tender held at the Puritan Backroom restaurant in Manchester on Thursday, Apr. 17, 2025.

Chicken tenders are also a tradition for Roger and Louise Gosslin, who visit every week and split a plate of classic tenders with duck sauce. Roger remembers when the backroom was on Elm Street, but says the taste has stayed the same.

“That's why they're great. Because they don't change their recipe.”

After chicken tender day wrapped up, Manchester will prepare for another beloved food festival: the Manchester Taco Tour in early May.