Winter storm watch this weekend in NH

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published March 28, 2025 at 12:25 PM EDT
Snow and ice accumulation maps provided by the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, for March 28-30, 2025.
National Weather Service
/
NWS
Snow and ice accumulation maps provided by the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, for March 28-30, 2025.

March will close out with some gnarly winter weather this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for much of New Hampshire starting late Friday night.

The storm advisory includes all but the Southern Tier and the Seacoast, though that area is expected to see a dusting of snow followed by sleet and freezing rain.

From Concord and to the north, the forecast calls for a heavy mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations of greater than 6 inches are possible in the mountains and at higher elevations, with possible sleet accumulation of around half an inch.

Snowfall rates could exceed 1 inch per hour Saturday morning in northern New Hampshire.

Interior areas south of the mountains will likely see the most prolonged periods of freezing rain, according to the weather service.

The wintry mix is expected to continue through Saturday. The storm advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday.

Note: Starting Monday, March 31, NHPR will broadcast full weather forecasts from the experts at the Mount Washington Observatory.

NH News Weatherwinter storm
