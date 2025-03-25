NHPR joins forces with Mount Washington Observatory to deliver daily weather forecasts

NHPR is joining forces with Mount Washington Observatory (MWOBS) to deliver state-of-the-art weather forecasts across New Hampshire. Beginning Monday, March 31, MWOBS will provide NHPR listeners and readers with daily weather updates every morning and afternoon, combining MWOBS’s pioneering meteorology with NHPR’s trusted storytelling to keep the public informed and prepared in an era of rapidly changing weather patterns.

Leveraging insights from Mount Washington's research facilities in North Conway and on the summit of Mount Washington, NHPR will deliver timely, detailed statewide weather reports during "Morning Edition" (5 a.m. - 10 a.m.), "Here & Now" (12 p.m. - 2 p.m.), and "All Things Considered" (4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.).

These reports will provide a broader understanding of New Hampshire’s weather patterns and offer practical, actionable information to help listeners prepare for everything from their morning/evening commute to outdoor activities.

“We’re delighted to team up with Mount Washington Observatory, bringing our listeners the most accurate and up-to-date weather forecasts available,” said Emily Quirk, Program Director of NHPR. “This partnership isn’t just about weather updates—it’s about giving the communities we serve the science and knowledge needed to thrive in an ever-changing environment. Mount Washington Observatory’s expertise will allow us to bring real, cutting-edge meteorological insights to New Hampshire’s residents, no matter where they live in the state.”

Mount Washington Observatory Jay Broccolo, Director of Weather Operations, checks Mount Washington Observatory's wind vane on the instrument tower.

MWOBS’s team of scientists and meteorologists are renowned for enduring extreme weather on the Northeast’s highest peak to gain unique insights into atmospheric processes. Their unique perspective on weather, gathered from decades of research at the summit of Mount Washington, will be featured daily on NHPR. With detailed insights into high-altitude weather patterns and their effects on the state, the partnership aims to create a stronger, more climate-aware community.

“We’re incredibly excited about working with NHPR to bring our scientific expertise to listeners across New Hampshire,” said Charlie Buterbaugh, Director of External Affairs at MWOBS. “This collaboration with NHPR’s newsroom will advance Mount Washington Observatory’s priority to deliver essential forecasts and weather science to people where they are. Accurate weather information is critical to safety and preparedness, and we’re thrilled to work with NHPR to make our forecasting more accessible than ever.”

By combining NHPR’s trusted news and storytelling with MWOBS’s unmatched meteorological expertise, the partnership promises to empower listeners with essential knowledge about New Hampshire’s ever-evolving weather.

With daily forecasts available both on air and through NHPR and MWOBS’s digital platforms, residents will have the information they need to stay safe and prepared on a day-to-day basis.