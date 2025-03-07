NH News Recap: How Trump tariffs could affect NH energy bills

President Trump’s tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico were slated to take effect earlier this week, but on Thursday Trump changed course, saying he would give a break to all goods covered by the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement. We hear if energy imports are covered in the exemptions and how tariffs could affect Granite Staters’ energy bills.

Also: A new lawsuit out of New Hampshire is challenging the Trump administration’s ban on diversity, equity and inclusion programs in public schools. The lawsuit alleges the restrictions chill teachers’ free speech.

We discuss these stories with local reporters on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Jeremy Margolis, Concord Monitor

Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

What do Canadian tariffs mean for your energy bills?

Fuel oil is New Hampshire’s top Canadian import, according to a fact sheet produced last March by the Consulate General in Boston. Much of the gasoline and diesel used in the region also comes from our northern neighbor, according to the New England-Canada business council.

Teachers union sues Trump administration over DEI ban in schools

New Hampshire’s largest teachers union is challenging the Trump administration’s threat to withhold federal funding from schools that participate in diversity, equity and inclusion programming.