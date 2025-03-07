© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News Recap: How Trump tariffs could affect NH energy bills

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published March 7, 2025 at 10:25 AM EST
Oil cartel OPEC and its allies are cutting production. And that means oil prices are likely going up. AP explainer.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Fuel prices are among the things likely to be affected if President Trump's tariffs take hold.

President Trump’s tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico were slated to take effect earlier this week, but on Thursday Trump changed course, saying he would give a break to all goods covered by the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement. We hear if energy imports are covered in the exemptions and how tariffs could affect Granite Staters’ energy bills.

Also: A new lawsuit out of New Hampshire is challenging the Trump administration’s ban on diversity, equity and inclusion programs in public schools. The lawsuit alleges the restrictions chill teachers’ free speech.

We discuss these stories with local reporters on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Jeremy Margolis, Concord Monitor
  • Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

What do Canadian tariffs mean for your energy bills?
Fuel oil is New Hampshire’s top Canadian import, according to a fact sheet produced last March by the Consulate General in Boston. Much of the gasoline and diesel used in the region also comes from our northern neighbor, according to the New England-Canada business council.

Teachers union sues Trump administration over DEI ban in schools
New Hampshire’s largest teachers union is challenging the Trump administration’s threat to withhold federal funding from schools that participate in diversity, equity and inclusion programming.

More New Hampshire headlines:
Trump's tariffs take aim at a key New England trading partner: Canada
Bills aimed at transgender rights move forward in NH State House
Lawmakers hear testimony on effort to dissolve NH's Office of the Consumer Advocate

Jackie Harris
Jackie Harris is the Morning Edition Producer at NHPR. She first joined NHPR in 2021 as the Morning Edition Fellow.

Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
