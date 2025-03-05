NH faithful mark Ash Wednesday with prayer, fasting to start Lent

Hundreds of believers across the state celebrated Ash Wednesday, a religious day of fasting and prayer that marks the start of the season of Lent for Christians.

In Manchester, Father Jason Jalbert led an early afternoon Mass at St. Joseph Cathedral. Before using ashes to draw the sign of the cross on the foreheads of the faithful, he spoke about the significance of the ancient tradition as a preparation to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus on Easter Sunday.

Lau Guzmán / NHPR Father Jason Jalbert, right, uses ashes to make the sign on the cross on the forehead of Elena Berube, of Manchester, at St. Joseph Cathedral in Manchester on Ash Wednesday, Mar. 5, 2025.



“It's hard to think of a different way to begin Lent than this rite. It recalls our origins and our destiny,” he said from the pulpit. “It reminds us of our sinful nature and the hope of salvation.”

Parishioner Albert Pereault of Bedford fasted on Wednesday and wore the sign of the cross proudly on his forehead after leaving mass at St. Joseph. To him, the season of Lent is a time to reconnect with his faith.

“The season is repentance. It's about forgiveness. It's about the three pillars of prayer, fasting and almsgiving,” he said. “It's about coming back to God.”

March is also a time of prayer, fasting and almsgiving for Muslims, who are observing Ramadan through March 30.