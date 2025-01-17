© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News Recap: Lawmakers focus on immigration enforcement ahead of Trump inauguration

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published January 17, 2025 at 9:04 AM EST
State House hallway, Concord, New Hampshire.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
State House hallway, Concord, New Hampshire.

New Hampshire legislators are considering immigration enforcement as the incoming Trump administration promises to carry out a mass deportation of immigrants when he’s in office. How could these state proposals affect New Hampshire’s labor force?

And Granite Staters rallied outside the State House earlier this week, calling on lawmakers to fund special education programs.

We discuss these stories and more on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Annmarie Timmins, NHPR
  • Lau Guzmán, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Amid public outcry, Edelblut pledges state support for rising special education costs

Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut says he is now working with lawmakers to cover nearly $16 million unanticipated special education costs. Two months ago, Edelblut told school leaders they would be shouldering that expense.

Judge says state committed 'gross negligence' in Sanborn casino fraud case

A state superior court judge has disqualified a state prosecutor and financial expert from the Attorney General's office’s fraud case against Concord Casino Andy Sanborn, after finding the office committed “gross negligence” during its investigation.

NH legislators address national debate around immigration, mass deportations

Some New Hampshire Republican legislators are aiming to add new rules focused on immigrants and immigration enforcement, particularly for undocumented residents.

NH foster kids don't keep their Social Security benefits. That may change.

A new report says it is legal for New Hampshire use Social Security payments for foster kids' daily care, but not in their best interest.

More New Hampshire headlines:

NH Chief Justice refutes Hantz Marconi's account of key meeting with Sununu

With a ban looming, NH TikTok creators look for backup plans

Rye Harbor restaurant sues over alleged mistreatment and illegal tax on sales
Jackie Harris
Jackie Harris is the Morning Edition Producer at NHPR. She first joined NHPR in 2021 as the Morning Edition Fellow.

Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
