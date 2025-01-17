NH News Recap: Lawmakers focus on immigration enforcement ahead of Trump inauguration

New Hampshire legislators are considering immigration enforcement as the incoming Trump administration promises to carry out a mass deportation of immigrants when he’s in office. How could these state proposals affect New Hampshire’s labor force?

And Granite Staters rallied outside the State House earlier this week, calling on lawmakers to fund special education programs.

We discuss these stories and more on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Annmarie Timmins, NHPR

Lau Guzmán, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Amid public outcry, Edelblut pledges state support for rising special education costs

Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut says he is now working with lawmakers to cover nearly $16 million unanticipated special education costs. Two months ago, Edelblut told school leaders they would be shouldering that expense.

Judge says state committed 'gross negligence' in Sanborn casino fraud case

A state superior court judge has disqualified a state prosecutor and financial expert from the Attorney General's office’s fraud case against Concord Casino Andy Sanborn, after finding the office committed “gross negligence” during its investigation.

NH legislators address national debate around immigration, mass deportations

Some New Hampshire Republican legislators are aiming to add new rules focused on immigrants and immigration enforcement, particularly for undocumented residents.

NH foster kids don't keep their Social Security benefits. That may change.

A new report says it is legal for New Hampshire use Social Security payments for foster kids' daily care, but not in their best interest.

More New Hampshire headlines:

NH Chief Justice refutes Hantz Marconi's account of key meeting with Sununu

With a ban looming, NH TikTok creators look for backup plans