Amid public outcry, Edelblut pledges state support for rising special education costs

Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut says he is now working with lawmakers to cover nearly $16 million unanticipated special education costs. Two months ago, Edelblut told school leaders they would be shouldering that expense.

The apparent change of course comes as school budget writers, and families who rely on special education services, were bracing for potential funding shortfalls.

In recent weeks, school district leaders have told voters that unfunded special education expenses are driving up local tax rates. And nearly 30 parents, students, and advocates rallied outside the State House Tuesday morning calling on Edelblut and lawmakers to fully fund special education.

“New Hampshire schools are being told to prepare for less state aid for supportive education. Do we like that? No,” Louis Esposito, who leads the advocacy organization ABLE NH, told the crowd. “These cuts don't just strain budgets. They jeopardize the futures of every student in an educational setting. Underfunding creates impossible choices for schools to either cut essential services or overextend already strained staff. We cannot allow that to happen.”

In an interview following that rally, Edelblut said he had never proposed cutting special education funding for schools. Instead, he said he told school leaders their requests for special education funding exceeded what he had budgeted by nearly $16 million — and that shortfall would be their responsibility.

“We understand how this reduction in funding could impact your schools, your budgets, and ultimately, the communities and students you serve,” Edelblut wrote in a November letter to school officials. He added, “I encourage you to consider this information as you make any necessary adjustments to your financial planning.”

Speaking to NHPR this week, Edelblut confirmed that he has not requested additional funding in his budget to cover the unanticipated special education expenses. Instead, he said he is working with lawmakers on a bill that would cover those costs outside the standard budget process.

The bill, which is still being drafted, would allow the Gov. Kelly Ayotte, not the Department of Education, to draw money from the Education Trust Fund, according to Sen. Tim Lang, a Sanbornton Republican who is co-sponsoring the bill.

“In cases where we budgeted and the claims (from school districts) ended up coming in greater than the budgeted amount, and as long as we have the extra funds, we’re saying the state would pick up that difference,” Lang said.

Currently, the state is projecting a $125 million surplus in the trust fund in fiscal year 2025.

Lang declined to speculate on how that surplus could be impacted by other legislation this year that also relies on the Education Trust Fund, including proposals to make education freedom accounts, or school choice vouchers, available to all families, without income caps.

At Tuesday’s rally, 10-year-old Bodhi Bhattarai, who uses a wheelchair, said his special education services allow him to fully participate in school.

“The law says that kids with disabilities matter and we have the right to be included in our classes with our friends,” said Bhattarai, of Concord. “I want those making decisions about my future to know that I am paying attention. Don't underestimate people with disabilities or kids. And especially don't underestimate kids with disabilities, because even the smallest voices matter. My voice matters.”