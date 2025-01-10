NH News Recap: Gov. Kelly Ayotte pushes for limiting state government in inaugural speech

Gov. Kelly Ayotte officially took office this week and gave her first inaugural address. She touched on many different issues in her speech – from the state budget, to education and housing. We discuss her message to Granite Staters.

And state officials have approved the acquisition of Catholic Medical Center by HCA Healthcare. We hear what this means for the state of the healthcare industry in New Hampshire.

Guests:



Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin

Paul Cuno-Booth, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

In inaugural address, Ayotte warns of budget cuts, talks up EFAs, sanctuary city ban

Gov. Kelly Ayotte delivered an inaugural address Thursday that sought to carve out what the state should do during her term, including reducing state government.

Republicans return to Concord in firm control – and facing steep budget challenges

The GOP’s stronger hand in the State House this year coincides with some significant financial challenges.

Respiratory illnesses are on the rise in New Hampshire

Health experts say vaccination is the "best line of defense," along with other precautions.

In NH, some advocates welcome Surgeon General's call for cancer warnings on alcohol

The U.S. Surgeon General’s call for cancer warnings on alcohol is being welcomed by some substance-misuse prevention advocates in New Hampshire.

More New Hampshire headlines:

NH lawmakers will again try to expand school meal programs, as food insecurity grows

PDA announces Geno Marconi’s retirement. Marconi says that’s not true.

Facing theft charges, Sanborn makes first trip to court