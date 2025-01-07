Facing criminal charges, Marconi to retire as NH ports director

Geno Marconi is retiring from his role as New Hampshire's longtime ports and harbors director.

Marconi has been on administrative leave from his role since April. Steve Duprey, chair of the Pease Development Authority board, announced Marconi's retirement at the board's meeting Tuesday.

Marconi is facing criminal charges for allegedly sharing confidential motor vehicle records related to PDA board member Neil Levesque in an alleged act of retaliation. His wife, New Hampshire Supreme Court Justice Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi, is also facing charges for allegedly trying to influence the investigation into her husband.

The New Hampshire Retirement System declined to comment on the date of Marconi’s formal retirement.

Marconi spent nearly 30 years as a Division of Ports and Harbors employee and has been director since 2002. His criminal trial has not yet been scheduled.