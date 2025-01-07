© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
LISTEN/WATCH: NHPR & NPR to honor President Jimmy Carter on Jan. 7 & 9

Facing criminal charges, Marconi to retire as NH ports director

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published January 7, 2025 at 4:55 PM EST
Geno Marconi stands in a courtroom.
Todd Bookman
/
NHPR
Geno Marconi, the longtime head of the state's Division of Ports and Harbors, appeared in a Rockingham County courtroom for a bail hearing on Nov. 27, 2024.

Geno Marconi is retiring from his role as New Hampshire's longtime ports and harbors director.

Marconi has been on administrative leave from his role since April. Steve Duprey, chair of the Pease Development Authority board, announced Marconi's retirement at the board's meeting Tuesday.

Marconi is facing criminal charges for allegedly sharing confidential motor vehicle records related to PDA board member Neil Levesque in an alleged act of retaliation. His wife, New Hampshire Supreme Court Justice Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi, is also facing charges for allegedly trying to influence the investigation into her husband.

The New Hampshire Retirement System declined to comment on the date of Marconi’s formal retirement.

Marconi spent nearly 30 years as a Division of Ports and Harbors employee and has been director since 2002. His criminal trial has not yet been scheduled.

Sign up & receive top NH news stories delivered to you daily.

* indicates required
Tags
NH News Geno MarconiPease Development Authority
Todd Bookman
Todd started as a news correspondent with NHPR in 2009. He spent nearly a decade in the non-profit world, working with international development agencies and anti-poverty groups. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia University. He can be reached at tbookman@nhpr.org.
See stories by Todd Bookman
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.