NH News Recap: A review of some of the top stories of 2024
Voters turned out in record breaking numbers in New Hampshire's general elections this November. Students across the country and here in New Hampshire took to college campuses this spring to protest Israel's war in Gaza. Communities across the state continue to recover from multiple flooding events.
We look back on these top stories and more from 2024 in this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Josh Rogers, NHPR
- Olivia Richardson, NHPR
- Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR