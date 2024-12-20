© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News Recap: A review of some of the top stories of 2024

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Mary McIntyre
Published December 20, 2024 at 8:55 AM EST
Republican candidate Kelly Ayotte takes the stage to address supporters as the next governor of New Hampshire at the Artisan at Tuscan Village in Salem, Nov. 5, 2024.
Jesse Costa
/
WBUR
Republican candidate Kelly Ayotte takes the stage to address supporters as the next governor of New Hampshire at the Artisan at Tuscan Village in Salem, Nov. 5, 2024.

Voters turned out in record breaking numbers in New Hampshire's general elections this November. Students across the country and here in New Hampshire took to college campuses this spring to protest Israel's war in Gaza. Communities across the state continue to recover from multiple flooding events.

We look back on these top stories and more from 2024 in this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Josh Rogers, NHPR
  • Olivia Richardson, NHPR
  • Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR
NH News N.H. News Recap
Jackie Harris
Jackie Harris is the Morning Edition Producer at NHPR.

Mary McIntyre
Mary McIntyre is a senior producer at NHPR.
