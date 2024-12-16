With Trump’s inauguration a few weeks away, NH prepares for changing immigration plans 

President-elect Trump has been clear about prioritizing mass deportations once he takes office in a few weeks, among other immigration enforcement actions . While some New England states, like Connecticut , have laws in place that aim to protect undocumented people, New Hampshire does not, leaving policies and approaches to municipalities.

A recent analysis from the Immigrant Legal Resource Center found that over the last decade, at least 70% of arrests made by ICE also included collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, like local or state police.

Lee esta historia en español

In recent years, there’s been a push at the state legislature to ensure that all municipal police departments report anyone who was in the country illegally to ICE – with exceptions only for not reporting someone’s immigration status if they’re a witness or victim to a crime.

NHPR reporter Lau Guzmán joined Morning Edition host Rick Ganley to discuss how different parts of government in the state and immigrant communities are preparing for the next administration’s stated policy goals.

What policies do local law enforcement have here when it comes to cooperating with ICE?

Policies about cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) vary depending on the town or city. What the law calls "unlawful presence" — being in the country without proper documentation — is not a crime. It’s a civil violation, which means it has civil penalties, not criminal ones.

Under a fair policing policy from 2019, state troopers generally do not ask people about their immigration status unless there is evidence of an actual crime , like burglary or assault. Misdemeanors, like running a red light or trespassing, typically do not lead to ICE-related detentions. Under this policy, state troopers also won’t stop, investigate, detain or question anyone just to find out if they are in the U.S. with proper documentation.

A tracker from Syracuse University reported that New Hampshire deported nearly 100 people in the past 20 years, most of them in 2019. Among those, the majority were convicted of a crime.

On a local level, every police department determines how they operate. Certain cities, like Manchester and Nashua, also refrain from asking about immigration status, but they will detain someone who is in the country without authorization and is suspected of committing a crime.

Other towns don’t have formal policies and rely on the discretion of law enforcement.

For example, Berlin Police Chief Daniel Buteau said encounters with undocumented immigrants are rare in his town and relies on state troopers as needed.

What bills are we likely to see in the statehouse when it comes to immigration enforcement?

The incoming Republican-controlled legislature is likely to target places that are considered “sanctuary cities.” Although the term “sanctuary city” has no precise legal definition, it typically refers to places like Manchester, Nashua and Lebanon where policies outline how much local law enforcement should work with federal immigration authorities.

A similar bill was introduced in 2022 . Supporters argued that such measures would strengthen New Hampshire by helping ICE to deport criminals and undocumented people. When this issue was last debated in the state Senate, the proposed bill faced significant opposition .

Several police chiefs signed a letter opposing the legislation, and ultimately, it did not pass. Advocates and legislators said that enforcing immigration laws at the local level would be a strain on local police department budgets. Immigration enforcement is typically handled by federal agencies like ICE or Customs and Border Protection, so they said that requiring local police to assume these responsibilities would demand additional funding and personnel, placing the financial burden on taxpayers.

Opponents of the bill also argued that such policies undermine the sense of security necessary for maintaining public safety in diverse communities. The existing guidelines were designed to build trust between local law enforcement and immigrant communities. Even among immigrants who are lawfully present, there is often a reluctance to interact with police. This apprehension is exacerbated when immigrants fear deportation for reporting or witnessing a crime.

How are other branches of state government thinking about these proposed mass deportations?

The incoming government appears to support a strong stance on immigration enforcement, including mass deportations. But the state’s top enforcement official, the Attorney General, has not responded to multiple NHPR requests for comment

Gov. Chris Sununu recently signed on to a pledge from 26 Republican governors that they would cooperate with the plan from President-Elect Donald Trump about mass deportations, including using the National Guard and military .

Governor-elect Kelly Ayotte also favors stricter immigration laws, although she hasn’t shared specifics yet. In an interview with WMUR this week , she said that she supports strong deportation policies to deport dangerous criminals and terrorists. She added that undocumented residents who didn’t commit a crime aren’t an immediate threat, but emphasized that immigrants should follow the law.

On the legislative side, several legislative service requests hint at potential bills addressing topics like employment regulations, invalidating out-of-state licenses to undocumented individuals, and access to education. However, the policy landscape can shift, as in the case of a proposal that would have forced New Hampshire schools to report students' immigration status, which was withdrawn .

While a lot of policies have yet to be determined at a federal level, what may be some of the biggest impacts of mass deportations at a state level?

The long-term economic impact of mass deportations could be significant, particularly for industries already facing labor shortages. In New Hampshire, important sectors like manufacturing, construction, science, technology, medicine, caregiving and food production rely heavily on non-citizens and may have trouble finding new workers if large numbers are deported.

Brian Gottlob, Director of the Economic and Labor Market Information Bureau, compiled data showing the contributions of non-citizens to New Hampshire’s economy. According to his analysis, individuals who were not born in the U.S. and are not citizens contributed approximately $1.5 billion to the state’s economy between 2018 and 2022. He added that this figure likely underestimates the total impact, as it excludes undocumented workers, particularly in industries like construction and landscaping, where under-the-radar contributions are significant.

Beyond mass deportation, changing immigration policies that decrease available visas, complicate pathways to citizenship, or limit international students’ ability to attend U.S. universities may reduce the overall workforce and economic contributions of immigrants.

Immigration policies also shape where workers choose to live. Many immigrants go where they feel welcome, and some might leave the country or the state to avoid detention by ICE. Even individuals with legal status may be affected if they have undocumented relatives or spouses , influencing their decisions about where to live, work and pay taxes.

How are immigrant communities and immigrant advocates in New Hampshire preparing?

The incoming Trump administration has introduced a sense of uncertainty as communities and advocates brace for potential changes to immigration policy.

While most of the details remain unclear, many are adopting a "wait and see" approach, trying to anticipate what the administration might bring. Despite this uncertainty, advocates are showing determination, building on the strong infrastructure developed during the previous administration and bolstered further under the current one.

Faith leaders are stepping up by preparing their churches to serve as sanctuary spaces for those in need of refuge. At the same time, community organizers are mobilizing, creating resource guides and forming rapid response teams to address potential crises. Mutual aid networks are also being strengthened, ensuring that communities are equipped to support each other.

What will you be following in the coming months?

People already in ICE custody will likely feel the immediate effects of any new immigration policies. In New Hampshire, the Strafford County Jail in Dover serves as the state’s only ICE detention center, making it a focal point for enforcement actions. As plans for increased immigration enforcement materialize, people already in detention are likely to be among the first impacted.

ICE also has policies that discouraged acting in sensitive locations like schools, churches, hospitals, public demonstrations and weddings. These guidelines aim to limit disruption in these protected spaces. However, Trump told TIME magazine that he would get rid of that policy.