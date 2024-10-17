‘More than just a building’: Manchester community supports coffee shop facing eminent domain 

Over 50 Manchester residents attended a packed meeting of the Manchester Mayor and Board of Alderman on Tuesday to show their support for Eighty-Eight Coffee on Queen City Avenue. The business is being taken under eminent domain for a drain tunnel that’s part of a $338 million dollar project meant to address flooding issues and prevent sewagefrom ending up in the Merrimack River during storms.

“I think that the sewer project is an important part of the infrastructure of our community,” said resident Matthew Singer. “But there is a large cost associated with relocating a business that is more than just a building.”

According to city documents, completing the drain tunnel requires nine easements and four land acquisitions through eminent domain. However, since the city plans on using the land under Eighty-Eight Coffee through eminent domain, they are also required to provide fair compensation .

About 20 other residents spoke about the value of the coffee shop during public comment and asked the city to increase their offer to include moving and litigation costs.

The city recently increased its original offer to $550,000, according to reporting from Manchester Ink Link . But supporters say this is still not enough for Eighty-Eight to stay in business at a new location.

Others shared stories about why the value of the shop went beyond its land appraisal. Some customers had their first dates at Eighty-Eight, others met their colleagues there, others just appreciated having a third space to hang out in. For former employee Nix Toli, the coffee shop was a constant in her life. She met her partner there and said the staff was a constant support while she mourned the death of her partner.

“Some days I would show up crying and unable to order, and they would make my coffee for me that I drank every day,” she said. “Losing a business with a family that cares this much about their employees and customers, as well as their community and other local businesses, is a true disservice to Manchester as a whole.”

The process has been a long one for owners Marc Lee, Corey Tong and Natalia Umpierrez-Tong. The last date to accept the city’s offer and vacate the property is this Friday, Oct. 18, and the final amount they will be compensated by the city is yet to be determined.

As Umpierrez-Tong walked out of the meeting on Tuesday night, she said she was grateful for the show of community support.

“It's more than just coffee,” she said. “We impact the lives of others. They impact our lives. They watch our families grow and the love that we feel tonight –we're so grateful.”