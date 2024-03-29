© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
NH News Recap: Police respond to calls at Hampstead Hospital; House passes changes to gun background checks

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Jackie HarrisRick Ganley
Published March 29, 2024 at 9:53 AM EDT
A sign reads "Hampstead Hospital"
Alli Fam
/
NHPR

Local police were called to Hampstead Hospital multiple times to respond to recent incidents when staff were working with combative patients. The hospital serves children and teens in need of acute and long term psychiatric and behavioral health care. State officials bought the hospital last year and enlisted an outside firm to help staff the facility.

And lawmakers passed a bill this week that would add certain mental health records to gun background checks.

We discuss these stories and more on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Morissa Henn, New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services 
  • Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Gun-rights Republicans split, pass bill adding mental health records to gun checks

The bill is a response from lawmakers to the fatal shooting of security officer Bradley Haas at New Hampshire Hospital in November.

State says its buyer has four weeks to ‘put up or shut up’ and close Laconia land deal

The state is giving a developer a deadline to complete the purchase of 220 acres in Laconia after repeated delays.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Rep. Annie Kuster says she will not run for reelection in 2024

New England’s last coal plants will close by 2028

Extra porta-potties? Check. Eclipse prep is well under way in Coos County

Manchester Airport hopes new flights bring new passengers — and a return to earlier heights

N.H. House narrowly backs bill blocking school districts from requiring masks
Mary McIntyre
Mary McIntyre is a senior producer at NHPR.
Jackie Harris
Jackie Harris is the Morning Edition Producer at NHPR. She first joined NHPR in 2021 as the Morning Edition Fellow.

Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
