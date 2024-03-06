© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Much of New Hampshire under a flood watch through Thursday

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published March 6, 2024 at 5:02 PM EST
The National Weather Service forecasts rain and heavy winds to start around 7 p.m. Wednesday, and continue through Thursday evening. Up to 2 inches of rain are possible.
National Weather Service
/
Screenshot
The National Weather Service forecasts rain and heavy winds to start around 7 p.m. Wednesday, and continue through Thursday evening. Up to 2 inches of rain are possible.

Most of New Hampshire is under a flood watch Wednesday night into Thursday.

The National Weather Service forecasts rain and heavy winds to start around 7 p.m. Wednesday, and continue through Thursday evening. Up to 2 inches of rain are possible.

That may result in rivers, streams, and creeks overflowing.

Flood warnings have been issued for rivers in Grafton, Belknap, Carroll and Merrimack counties.

Residents in low-lying and flood prone areas are advised to avoid driving on flooded roads and to continue to monitor the forecast.

Another weather system is expected to move in Saturday and linger into Sunday.

