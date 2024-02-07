10 things to do in NH this weekend: Celebrate Mardi Gras, Lunar New Year and more
Enjoy winter in the Upper Valley at Dartmouth's Winter Carnival, going strong since 1911!
- Nature On Tap: Love, Sex And Wow In The Animal Kingdom on Thursday, Feb. 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Post & Beam Brewing in Peterborough. More info.
- See also: Predator Predicament Evening Program at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center
- Dartmouth Winter Carnival from Thursday, Feb. 8 through Sunday, Feb. 11 on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
- Family Program: New Hampshire Hands at Work on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the New Hampshire Historical Society in Concord. More info.
- Jaffrey 250 Jubilee Documentary Film on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
- Mardi Gras w/ Folksoul Band & Bayou X on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.
- Mardi Gras in Manchester with Soggy Po’ Boys on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Rex Theatre. More info.
- Black Opry Revue on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. at the Showroom in Keene. More info.
- Swift Me Away: a Taylor Swift Valentines Dance Party on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
- See also: The Taylor Party: TS Dance Party at The Press Room
- HopStop Family Show: Lunar New Year Celebration on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. at the RWB Community Center in Hanover. More info.
- Great Kilt Skate 2024 on Sunday, Feb. 11 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at White Park in Concord. More info.
- See also: Winter Party on Ice at the Strawbery Banke Museum
