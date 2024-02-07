10 things to do in NH this weekend: Celebrate Mardi Gras, Lunar New Year and more

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Emily Corwin / NHPR Labrie Family Skate at the Stawbery Banke Museum's Puddle Dock Pond is open for the season.

Nature On Tap: Love, Sex And Wow In The Animal Kingdom on Thursday, Feb. 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Post & Beam Brewing in Peterborough. More info.

See also: Predator Predicament Evening Program at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center

on Thursday, Feb. 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Post & Beam Brewing in Peterborough. More info.

Dartmouth Winter Carnival from Thursday, Feb. 8 through Sunday, Feb. 11 on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.

Family Program: New Hampshire Hands at Work on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the New Hampshire Historical Society in Concord. More info.

Jaffrey 250 Jubilee Documentary Film on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.

Mardi Gras w/ Folksoul Band & Bayou X on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.

Mardi Gras in Manchester with Soggy Po’ Boys on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Rex Theatre. More info.

Black Opry Revue on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. at the Showroom in Keene. More info.

Swift Me Away: a Taylor Swift Valentines Dance Party on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.

See also: The Taylor Party: TS Dance Party at The Press Room

on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.

HopStop Family Show: Lunar New Year Celebration on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. at the RWB Community Center in Hanover. More info.