10 things to do in NH this weekend: Celebrate Mardi Gras, Lunar New Year and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published February 7, 2024 at 12:35 PM EST
A student walks through the Dartmouth College campus on a snowy day.
Allison Quantz
/
NHPR
Dartmouth College's annual Winter Carnival returns to the Upper Valley this weekend.

Enjoy winter in the Upper Valley at Dartmouth's Winter Carnival, going strong since 1911!

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

People skating at Puddle Dock Pond in twilight.
Emily Corwin
/
NHPR
Labrie Family Skate at the Stawbery Banke Museum's Puddle Dock Pond is open for the season.

  • Nature On Tap: Love, Sex And Wow In The Animal Kingdom on Thursday, Feb. 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Post & Beam Brewing in Peterborough. More info.
  • Dartmouth Winter Carnival from Thursday, Feb. 8 through Sunday, Feb. 11 on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
  • Family Program: New Hampshire Hands at Work on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the New Hampshire Historical Society in Concord. More info.
  • Jaffrey 250 Jubilee Documentary Film on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
  • Mardi Gras w/ Folksoul Band & Bayou X on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.
  • Mardi Gras in Manchester with Soggy Po’ Boys on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Rex Theatre. More info.
  • Black Opry Revue on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. at the Showroom in Keene. More info.
  • HopStop Family Show: Lunar New Year Celebration on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. at the RWB Community Center in Hanover. More info.
  • Great Kilt Skate 2024 on Sunday, Feb. 11 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at White Park in Concord. More info.
NH News 10 Things To DoArts and CultureNHPR Music NewsNH NewsMoviesMardi Gras
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox
