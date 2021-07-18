© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!

Mardi Gras

  • mixtape_good_0.PNG
    Word of Mouth
    Virginia's Mardi Gras Playlist
    Virginia Prescott
    ,
    New Orleans Mardi Gras tunes get rolled out like Christmas Carols. You may welcome them as harbingers of the rituals and reverie to come, but by the time…
  • 5518980250_779665e2bc_b.jpg
    Word of Mouth
    3.4.14: Happy Fat Tuesday!
    It’s Mardi Gras – Fat Tuesday – the annual free-for all before the period of deprivation that Catholics call Lent. Today on Word of Mouth, the social and…
  • A 1974 Gremlin covered with Mardi Gras beads is part of the auction lot of items from the former Kenner Mardi Gras Museum. The car is expected to draw several bids.
    Arts & Culture
    'Les Bon Temps Rouler' To The Auction Block
    Jeff Brady
    ,
    Need a costumed Mardi Gras mannequin or a bedazzled 1974 Gremlin? On Thursday, collectors can bid on some of the memorabilia from the former Kenner Mardi Gras Museum. The museum is about a half-hour drive from the French Quarter — not a convenient trip for many tourists — and declining attendance caused it to close its doors.