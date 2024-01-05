State officials urging New Hampshire residents to prepare for snowstorm

After a rainy start to winter, forecasters say the first major snowstorm of the season could be coming to New Hampshire.

A winter storm watch is in effect for the southern half of New Hampshire, with snowfall possible on Saturday and Sunday.

The National Weather Service says 6 inches of snow are possible from Saturday evening through Sunday evening in Sullivan, Merrimack, Strafford, Cheshire, Hillsborough and Rockingham counties. Wind speeds could get up to 35 mph.

Limited edition, because nothing says "I'm ready for the storm" like Crocs that can handle a little ice and snow.

Disclaimer: These plows aren't street legal, but they are feet legal.

📸: Alexa pic.twitter.com/zHzhG4UfNr — NHDOT (@NewHampshireDOT) January 5, 2024

New Hampshire’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is urging people in the state to pay attention to local weather reports and have an emergency plan. They say people should avoid driving if possible, or drive slowly and leave extra space on the road. Drivers should also give snowplows space — and clear ice and snow off of their roofs, lights, and license plates before hitting the road.

More tips on preparing for a winter storm can be found at ReadyNH.gov.