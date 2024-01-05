© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

State officials urging New Hampshire residents to prepare for snowstorm

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mara Hoplamazian
Published January 5, 2024 at 5:14 PM EST
Concord snowplow truck on March 14, 2023.
After a rainy start to winter, forecasters say the first major snowstorm of the season could be coming to New Hampshire.

A winter storm watch is in effect for the southern half of New Hampshire, with snowfall possible on Saturday and Sunday.

The National Weather Service says 6 inches of snow are possible from Saturday evening through Sunday evening in Sullivan, Merrimack, Strafford, Cheshire, Hillsborough and Rockingham counties. Wind speeds could get up to 35 mph.

New Hampshire’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is urging people in the state to pay attention to local weather reports and have an emergency plan. They say people should avoid driving if possible, or drive slowly and leave extra space on the road. Drivers should also give snowplows space — and clear ice and snow off of their roofs, lights, and license plates before hitting the road.

More tips on preparing for a winter storm can be found at ReadyNH.gov.

Mara Hoplamazian
Mara Hoplamazian reports on climate change, energy, and the environment for NHPR.
See stories by Mara Hoplamazian

