State transportation officials are considering a plan to open the shoulders on the I-95 Bridge between Portsmouth and Maine for travel during peak…
Governor Chris Sununu says he’ll fight a proposal to renumber New Hampshire’s highway exits based on their mile markers.The state department of…
The state is testing a new way to keep beavers from clogging up culverts and flooding roads.Engineers from the Department of Transportation have installed…
From Fixing Roads To Collecting Rent: Why N.H.’s DOT Is Also A LandlordThere’s a duplex in the town of Hudson, set back from the road, surrounded by trees. One half is vacant; Mandy Whitaker lives in the other half. She…
NHDOT Proposes Widening Interstate-93 in ConcordThe New Hampshire Department of Transportation says it wants to widen a section of Interstate 93 in Concord.NHDOT officials say the project would reduce…
The Maine and New Hampshire Departments of Transportation just issued an update on the delayed opening of the Sarah Mildred Long Bridge: Despite rumors…
New Hampshire Department of Transportation officials made another pitch to Executive Councilors Wednesday on a proposed statewide toll increase. A…
N.H. Transportation Official Will Stay in Puerto Rico to Assist with RecoveryThe New Hampshire Department of Transportation sent a crew of workers to Puerto Rico in early October to assist with the recovery of infrastructure…
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation is deciding whether to proceed with the Conway Bypass, while struggling with a lack of funds to complete…