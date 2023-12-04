© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate to NHPR before Monday at noon (12/4) and get entered to win a snowblower and generator!

Heavy snowfall hits New England and leaves thousands in the dark in Maine

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 4, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST

The National Weather Service declared the first winter storm warning of the season for New Hampshire

A storm dropped a mix of rain and snow on parts of New England, with some locations recording more than a half-foot of snowfall on Monday.

More than 25,000 homes and businesses were without electricity in Maine as trees and branches laden with heavy, wet snow fell on power lines, officials said.

The National Weather Service declared the first winter storm warning of the season for New Hampshire and western Maine. Northernmost Vermont was also under a winter storm warning on Monday. Far northern Maine, also under a warning, already saw heavy snow before Thanksgiving.

Some mountainous areas of western Maine and New Hampshire could see over a foot of snow. Vermont was expected to get up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) of snow.

The snow made for a messy, slushy commute in many parts of the region. Vermont also had numerous school delays and closures for the day.

Subscribe to The Rundown newsletter

* indicates required
Tags
NH News winter storm
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.