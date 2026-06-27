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Outside/In

Outside/In: You’ve got scorpion

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Outside/In
Published June 27, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT

A listener recently asked, “Has the entire surface of earth at some point or another been covered in poop?” Turns out, there are some questions that even we can’t answer.

In this installment of our regular mailbag segment, the Outside/Inbox, we do our best to take on your zany inquiries, or find experts who can. Here are this week’s questions:

Featuring Kathleen Simmons, Carlos Santibanez-Lopez, and Barb Lake.

LINKS

Go to AirNow.gov and put in your zip code for air quality data where you live.

If you complete the Appalachian Trail, the Pacific Crest Trail, and the Continental Divide Trail, then you can get a Triple Crown of Hiking Award through the American Long-Distance Hiking Association West.

Listen to Dr. Tal-Chen Rabinowitch explain how behavioral synchrony, like chanting, shapes social cohesion in kids.

Learn more about the life and work of scientific celebrity Dr. Herbert Stahnke, who created a life-saving scorpion antivenom in the 1950s.

Produced by Felix Poon, Marina Henke, and Nate Hegyi. For full credits and transcript, visit outsideinradio.org.
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Environment Nature
Outside/In
Outside/In is a show where curiosity and the natural world collide. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
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