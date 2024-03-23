© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a sustaining gift today to support local journalism!

Winter storm: Some areas to get 10-20 inches of snow; wintry mix for southern NH

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published March 23, 2024 at 8:54 AM EDT
The winter storm warning is in effect for New Hampshire through early Sunday morning, March 24, 2024.
National Weather Service
/
weather.gov
The winter storm warning is in effect for New Hampshire through early Sunday morning, March 24, 2024.

A storm underway across New Hampshire could deliver 10 to 20 inches of snow for some northern areas, while a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain is in store for the Southern Tier.

Heavy snow in some areas could result in power outages.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning through Sunday at 5 a.m.

A flood watch is in effect for the New Hampshire coast.

Snow will turn to rain in the Southern Tier, increasing chances for localized flooding, according to the weather service.

As of 8:30 a.m. Saturday, few Granite Staters reported a loss of electricity. Eversource had 287 customers without power, with 107 of those in Keene. New Hampshire Electric Coop had 73 outages in Alton.

Resources and power outage maps:

Top stories of the day, 3X a week - subscribe today!

* indicates required
Tags
NH News winter storm
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.