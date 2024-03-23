Winter storm: Some areas to get 10-20 inches of snow; wintry mix for southern NH

A storm underway across New Hampshire could deliver 10 to 20 inches of snow for some northern areas, while a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain is in store for the Southern Tier.

Heavy snow in some areas could result in power outages.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning through Sunday at 5 a.m.

A flood watch is in effect for the New Hampshire coast.

Snow will turn to rain in the Southern Tier, increasing chances for localized flooding, according to the weather service.

As of 8:30 a.m. Saturday, few Granite Staters reported a loss of electricity. Eversource had 287 customers without power, with 107 of those in Keene. New Hampshire Electric Coop had 73 outages in Alton.

Resources and power outage maps:

