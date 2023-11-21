Winter weather advisory issued in NH, forecast calls for slick commute Wednesday

Those looking to slip away early for Thanksgiving travel may have a slippery commute.

State officials are monitoring a weather system that could include a mix of rain and snow.

Richard Arcand, spokesman for the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, encouraged people to stay home if they can during heavy snow. But, if people have to be out on the roads, to slow down and give snowplow operators room and time to do their job. He said snowplow crews are ready to go if they are called out.

“We always encourage people to buckle up, put the phone down, slow down, and focus on driving,” Arcand said.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of New Hampshire, in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The forecastcalls for a mix of rain and snow, with snowfall mostly expected in higher elevations.

The advisory is for northern, central and western New Hampshire. Areas of the White Mountains could see a half foot of snow, according to the latest predictions.

Snow accumulation estimates include 4-8 inches in greater Conway and 2-4 inches in the Upper Valley and greater Plymouth.

In Concord, the forecast calls for rain this evening, before briefly turning to snow and back again to rain.

The Seacoast region could see some flurries Tuesday night, before becoming rain overnight. It stands to be a breezy Wednesday along the coast, with a chance of wind gusts midday up to 30 mph.

While the southern tier may not receive snow accumulation, the National Weather Service reports a chance of slick roads to start Wednesday.

In his latest forecast for NHPR, Meteorologist Rob Carolan said the temperatures will be 25-30 degrees in the north, and 30-35 in central and southern New Hampshire.

He said the southern tier could see a coating of snow by early Wednesday morning, though rain will continue through much of the morning.

The extended forecast is brighter: Thanksgiving Day, as well as Friday and Saturday, should be mostly sunny.