In New Hampshire and much of New England, climate change is already causing a lot more of what's sometimes called winter whiplash -- rapid freeze-thaw…
Forecasters say a winter storm will push through the region beginning late Thursday, bringing up to three inches of rain and wind gusts of up to 55…
Editor's note: After this story was posted Monday afternoon, Mount Washington recorded a peak wind gust of 171 miles per hour - the highest since 1985,…
New Hampshire drivers may start to notice bumpier roads in this latest thaw after a cold snap – both damage and weather that could happen more often as…
Last week's cold snap gives way to much milder temperatures this week.Climate scientists say it’s all part of a warming trend in New Hampshire – where…
Granite Staters are bundling up even more than usual as New Hampshire experiences the bitter cold snap that's hit North America. Strafford County has…
New Hampshire residents who fall behind on their gas and electric bills have some protection now that winter weather has set in.During cold-weather…
The Wildcat Mountain ski resort in the White Mountains will have the earliest opening ever in its 61-year history Saturday.It comes after a mid-October…
New studies say a decrease in snow days as the climate changes is taking an economic toll on states like New Hampshire—as well as an environmental one.A…
On the heels of this winter's record-breaking cold comes record-breaking warmth.Temperatures are previewing spring in New Hampshire this week, with…