Voters in NH cities head to the polls on Tuesday

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Josh Rogers
Published November 5, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST
NHPR Staff

Voters in cities across New Hampshire will head to the polls Tuesday to pick new leaders.

In Manchester, the state’s largest city, voters will choose between Kevin Cavanaugh, an alderman and former state senator, and Jay Ruais, a former congressional staffer and National Guard member, to serve as the next mayor.

The winner will succeed Mayor Joyce Craig, who is running for governor.

In Nashua, incumbent Mayor Jim Donchess is seeking his third consecutive term at city hall. He faces Mike Soucy, a retired Nashua police officer and current county commissioner.

Voters will also select mayors in Concord, Laconia, Dover, Claremont, Rochester, Somersworth and Berlin.

City council, board of alderman and school board seats in these cities are also being contested.

Residents can still register to vote at the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

To register to vote, you need proof of identity, age, citizenship and having residence in that town or city ward. Here’s a full list of acceptable forms of ID to register.

NH News NH Politicslocal elections
Josh Rogers
