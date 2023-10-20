Person on train tracks in Durham dies after being hit by Amtrak Downeaster

This story was originally produced by Seacoast Online. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

A person died Friday morning after being struck by an Amtrak Downeaster train in the area of Bennett Road Friday morning.

Durham Police Chief Rene Kelley said officers responded to a report of a person struck by the train and a deceased person was located near the tracks.

Kelley did not immediately identify the person who died, pending notification of next of kin, nor did he comment on the circumstances of the death. Police are investigating.

Durham Police Department, Durham Fire Department, and McGregor Memorial EMS responded to the railroad tracks near the Bennett Road overpass adjacent to the Doe Farm parking area, according to police.

Continue reading at SeacoastOnline.

__________

Amtrak's Downeaster runs passenger trains between Boston's North Station and Portland, Maine. There are three New Hampshire stops: Exeter, Durham, and Dover.