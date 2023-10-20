NH News Recap: How NH's Education Commissioner provided support for PragerU behind the scenes

The conservative media organization PragerU won state approval last month to offer online classes to high school students in New Hampshire. Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut has publicly supported PragerU, but he’s also been active behind the scenes.

Catholic Medical Center in Manchester recently announced that they could become part of Tennessee-based hospital giant HCA Healthcare. What could this deal mean for patients?

We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Sarah Gibson, NHPR

Paul Cuno-Booth, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire:

While PragerU sought state approval, Education Commissioner provided support behind the scenes

As PragerU was seeking the green light to operate in New Hampshire, state Education Commissioner Edelblut lent a hand to the conservative media group’s expansion efforts.

New England’s population is graying, but its homes are less “age-ready” than rest of U.S.

A report from the US Census Bureau found that only 20 percent of New England homes meet housing standards for seniors.

What should the future of NH’s charitable gaming look like? A state panel tries to figure it out

A committee composed of lawmakers and industry representatives will spend the next year looking into the fast-shifting landscape of casino betting in New Hampshire.

More New Hampshire headlines:

