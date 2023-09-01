© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

NH News Recap: Will Trump be eligible for the NH presidential primary ballot?

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published September 1, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT
Former President Donald Trump in NH
Todd Bookman
/
NHPR
Former President Donald Trump campaigned in Manchester, NH, on April 27, 2023.

Legal scholars are debating whether the 14th amendment could disqualify former President Donald Trump from appearing on the presidential primary ballot in New Hampshire. The state Attorney General and Secretary of State say they haven’t taken a position.

Labor Day weekend is usually a turning point for campaigning ahead of the presidential primaries. Candidates’ efforts to win over voters intensifies around this time. Voters tell NHPR’s Josh Rogers that the mood is gloomier than usual this year.

We discuss these stories and more on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Josh Rogers, NHPR
  • Steven Porter, The Boston Globe

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

More environmental news from NHPR:

Other New Hampshire headlines:

Jackie Harris
Jackie Harris is the Morning Edition Producer at NHPR. She first joined NHPR in 2021 as the Morning Edition Fellow.

Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
