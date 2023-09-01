NH News Recap: Will Trump be eligible for the NH presidential primary ballot?

Legal scholars are debating whether the 14th amendment could disqualify former President Donald Trump from appearing on the presidential primary ballot in New Hampshire. The state Attorney General and Secretary of State say they haven’t taken a position.

Labor Day weekend is usually a turning point for campaigning ahead of the presidential primaries. Candidates’ efforts to win over voters intensifies around this time. Voters tell NHPR’s Josh Rogers that the mood is gloomier than usual this year.

We discuss these stories and more on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Josh Rogers, NHPR

Steven Porter, The Boston Globe

