NH News Recap: Will Trump be eligible for the NH presidential primary ballot?
Legal scholars are debating whether the 14th amendment could disqualify former President Donald Trump from appearing on the presidential primary ballot in New Hampshire. The state Attorney General and Secretary of State say they haven’t taken a position.
Labor Day weekend is usually a turning point for campaigning ahead of the presidential primaries. Candidates’ efforts to win over voters intensifies around this time. Voters tell NHPR’s Josh Rogers that the mood is gloomier than usual this year.
We discuss these stories and more on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Josh Rogers, NHPR
- Steven Porter, The Boston Globe
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
- NH Secretary of State, AG say they've taken no position on Trump candidacy, challenge
- Alleging COVID relief fraud, NH regulators say Andy Sanborn is unfit to run a casino
- Franklin restaurant targeted by white supremacists sues mayor, police chief, over response
More environmental news from NHPR:
- A carbon offset company that bought more than 100,000 acres raises concerns in NH's North Country
- 'Where it rains, it can flood.' Your guide to navigating flood damage and insurance in NH
- What was NH like during the Ice Age? You can find clues at the Flume Gorge — and far beneath some local ponds
Other New Hampshire headlines: