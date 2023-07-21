NH News Recap: What Gov. Sununu’s absence could mean for the next gubernatorial race

Gov. Chris Sununu announced this week that he will not be running for reelection in 2024. We discuss how Sununu’s absence could shape the race for New Hampshire's next governor.

And communities across the state are recovering after the last round of heavy rain damaged roads and other infrastructure. We cover these stories and more on this week’s New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Josh Rogers, NHPR

Amanda Gokee, The Boston Globe

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

