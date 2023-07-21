© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Time is running out to be entered into all Summer Raffle prizes!
NH News

NH News Recap: What Gov. Sununu’s absence could mean for the next gubernatorial race

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published July 21, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT
Dan Tuohy | NHPR
/

Gov. Chris Sununu announced this week that he will not be running for reelection in 2024. We discuss how Sununu’s absence could shape the race for New Hampshire's next governor.

And communities across the state are recovering after the last round of heavy rain damaged roads and other infrastructure. We cover these stories and more on this week’s New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Josh Rogers, NHPR
  • Amanda Gokee, The Boston Globe

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week: 

Tags
NH News N.H. News RecapChris SununuFloodingFEMAdocumentary
Jackie Harris
Jackie Harris is the Morning Edition Producer at NHPR. She first joined NHPR in 2021 as the Morning Edition Fellow.

See stories by Jackie Harris
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
See stories by Rick Ganley

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.