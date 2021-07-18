-
A new documentary by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick is coming to PBS this month, and it's all about Ernest Hemingway.NHPR's Morning Edition host Rick Ganley…
-
The New Hampshire Film Festival kicks off Thursday in Portsmouth, and will feature a variety of domestic and international films.404 Not Found, a…
-
The two places could not be more different: the Dartmouth College campus and the Sullivan County jailhouse. Yet, in a new documentary, college students…
-
On today's show: Director Michael Venn, Producer Karlina Lyons and Recovery Advocate Sandi Coyle talk about their new documentary The Heroin Effect. The…
-
In the 1968 Olympic games, American sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos stood on the medal stand - with the eyes of the world upon them - and raised…
-
Earlier this year, an aspiring Czech politician traveled to a piece of disputed land wedged between Serbia and Croatia , stuck a flag in the earth and…
-
The 1968 Democratic Convention in Chicago is remembered for protests and violence, but one radical decision that came out of that convention has changed…
-
Rumor has it, they once asked a bass player to leave because he was too good. The Mekons have been called many things: sonic adventurers, exuberant…
-
In a rare move, Fox News apologized for referring to areas in Europe as Muslim-only “no-go zones.” On today’s show: the origins of the “no-go-zone” myth,…
-
The fingerprint was once law enforcement’s “smoking gun”, next came DNA evidence. Now, scientists are researching another bio-marker that may be able to…