NH News Recap: Lawmakers race to tie up loose ends at the State House
Lawmakers recently wrapped up budget talks — which included a little-noticed change in campaign finance laws — but there are still plenty of issues still unresolved.
Legislators were able to reach a deal on a final version of a bill that would change the way landfills are approved in New Hampshire. Meanwhile, regional leaders met in Maine this week to discuss New England’s energy future.
We discuss these stories and more on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
GUESTS:
- Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR
- Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
- New England's electric grid could be more stable than anticipated in the next few winters
- Another consequence of the Harvard Pilgrim cyberattack: Late payments are straining some NH health providers
- The state budget removes limits on campaign donations. Not all are thrilled.
- NH's expensive heating season is over, but it had lasting effects. Now, some are calling for change in aid programs.
- More out-of-state residents coming to NH for abortions, providers say
- Republican state senator charged with assaulting an employee at his restaurant
- NH officials say they're looking into neo-Nazi incident outside drag story hour in Concord