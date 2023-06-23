© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

NH News Recap: Lawmakers race to tie up loose ends at the State House

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Barrick,
Jackie HarrisJulia Furukawa
Published June 23, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR

Lawmakers recently wrapped up budget talks — which included a little-noticed change in campaign finance laws — but there are still plenty of issues still unresolved.

Legislators were able to reach a deal on a final version of a bill that would change the way landfills are approved in New Hampshire. Meanwhile, regional leaders met in Maine this week to discuss New England’s energy future.

We discuss these stories and more on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

GUESTS: 

  • Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR
  • Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week: 

NH News N.H. News RecapEnergyState House
Dan Barrick
Dan is NHPR's news director.
Jackie Harris
Jackie Harris is the Morning Edition Producer at NHPR. She first joined NHPR in 2021 as the Morning Edition Fellow.

Julia Furukawa
Julia Furukawa is the host of All Things Considered at NHPR. She joined the NHPR team in 2021 as a fellow producing ATC after working as a reporter and editor for The Paris News in Texas and a freelancer for KNKX Public Radio in Seattle.
