NH News Recap: Tough local housing market prices out health workers; Sununu takes in “The View”
New Hampshire’s health care system is understaffed and struggling to meet demand, and the state’s tough housing market is part of the problem. Low salaries and a lack of affordable housing are pushing some health care workers to look outside of the state or turn down essential jobs.
Gov. Chris Sununu has not announced he’s a candidate for the 2024 presidential race, but he did continue his national media tour with a segment on ABC’s “The View” Thursday.
We discuss these stories and more in this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Paul Cuno-Booth, NHPR
- Josh Rogers, NHPR
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
- How New Hampshire's housing crisis is making it hard to hold onto essential health workers
- In NH, Haley commits to federal abortion ban but says it’s unlikely without more Republicans in Congress
- A plan to legalize marijuana is back on the table at the New Hampshire State House
- NH nonprofit aims to bridge capital and network gaps among Latino entrepreneurs post-pandemic
- Man accused in Concord double murder appears in court, as attorneys argue over evidence
- Rochester Starbucks becomes first NH location to unionize
- Tuition reimbursement program seeks to address preschool education workforce gap in NH
- Harvard Pilgrim: Customers' personal data, medical information could be affected by recent breach
- A unique whale species washed up in New England, giving a rare glimpse of a deep sea diver