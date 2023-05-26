© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

NH News Recap: Tough local housing market prices out health workers; Sununu takes in “The View”

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published May 26, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT
Governor Sununu sits at a table surrounded by the co-hosts of "The View"
The View
/
ABC
Gov. Chris Sununu appeared as a guest on ABC's "The View" on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

New Hampshire’s health care system is understaffed and struggling to meet demand, and the state’s tough housing market is part of the problem. Low salaries and a lack of affordable housing are pushing some health care workers to look outside of the state or turn down essential jobs.

Gov. Chris Sununu has not announced he’s a candidate for the 2024 presidential race, but he did continue his national media tour with a segment on ABC’s “The View” Thursday.

We discuss these stories and more in this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Paul Cuno-Booth, NHPR
  • Josh Rogers, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

NH News N.H. News RecapChris Sununumarijuanahousing market2024 Electionshealth providerscommunity health workers
Jackie Harris
Jackie Harris is the Morning Edition Producer at NHPR.

Rick Ganley
Rick Ganley
