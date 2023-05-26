NH News Recap: Tough local housing market prices out health workers; Sununu takes in “The View”

New Hampshire’s health care system is understaffed and struggling to meet demand, and the state’s tough housing market is part of the problem. Low salaries and a lack of affordable housing are pushing some health care workers to look outside of the state or turn down essential jobs.

Gov. Chris Sununu has not announced he’s a candidate for the 2024 presidential race, but he did continue his national media tour with a segment on ABC’s “The View” Thursday.

We discuss these stories and more in this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Paul Cuno-Booth, NHPR

Josh Rogers, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

