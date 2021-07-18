-
In New Hampshire, possession of small amounts of cannabis was decriminalized in 2017.But for those who already have possession charges, getting their…
The New Hampshire House has again voted to legalize recreational marijuana.Last year, the House passed a different bill for cannabis legalization, before…
New Hampshire legislators are starting work on a dozen marijuana bills filed for the 2020 session, including allowing patients enrolled in the state's…
New Hampshire lawmakers considered more than a dozen bills related to marijuana this year, but fewer than half of them became law.A push to have the state…
Senate Overrides Veto on Medical Marijuana Prescribing BillA bill to allow medical marijuana patients to get prescriptions even if they haven't had the same doctor for three months has a good chance of becoming…
N.H. House Overrides Veto of 'Home-grown' Medical Marijuana BillHouse lawmakers have overridden Gov. Chris Sununu's veto of a bill that would allow medical marijuana patients to grow their own supply.The House vote…
Governor Sununu has vetoed a bill that would have allowed medical marijuana patients to grow their own plants.In his veto message, the governor cited…
New Hampshire decriminalized the possession of small amounts of marijuana - three-quarters or less of an ounce - in 2017. But many people in the state are…
Gov. Chris Sununu has signed a bill into law that provides a procedure for the annulment of arrests or convictions for possession of three-quarters or…
The New Hampshire Legislature is sending a handful of medical marijuana bills, including one that would allow limited "home grow" of cannabis for…