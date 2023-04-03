© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Chong to step down as head of Currier Museum of Art

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published April 3, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT
photo of Alan Chong
Pien Huang
/
NHPR File Photo
Alan Chong will step down after more than six years leading the Currier Museum.

After more than six years as the head of the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester, Alan Chong will step down as executive director later this spring.

Chong is credited with growing and diversifying the museum's collection during his tenure, including the purchase of a second Frank Lloyd Wright house and works ranging from the Dutch Golden Age to American modernism.

The museum also implemented programs for veterans with PTSD under Chong’s watch, and art-based resources for people living with addiction. The Currier launched an artist-in-residency program, as well, bringing in working artists to spend time in Manchester, making work and interacting with the community.

“I believe the Currier is well positioned to move to a new and exciting phase as it nears its centennial — one which will require and benefit from new leadership,” Chong said in a statement.

Chong previously served as a curator at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston.

In a statement announcing his resignation, the Currier Museum noted that Chong intends to move to Asia.

Steve Duprey, president of the museum’s board of trustees, thanked Chong for his time with the museum and highlighted the community-based programs he helped spearhead.

“We use art to help people live better lives,” said Duprey. “That is a wonderful legacy.”

Todd Bookman
Todd started as a news correspondent with NHPR in 2009. He spent nearly a decade in the non-profit world, working with international development agencies and anti-poverty groups. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia University.
